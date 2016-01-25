Republic Day Special: Try This Mouth-Watering Tri-Colour Pasta Recipe For Your Loved Ones Maincourse oi-Sowmya Shekar

Yet again, it's that time of the year where the entire nation joins together to celebrate Republic day! Yes, as we all know, 26th of January is celebrated as the Republic day. This was the day when the Indian constitutioncame into existence.

On this patriotic day, as it is a public holiday, there is one special way to celebrate this day.

As a part of celebrating the Republic day, you could try preparing a tri-coloured pasta and feel all patriotic. This is a very tasty and yummy recipe. The speciality of this recipe is the tri-colour itself, that is, saffron, white, and green. So, in this recipe, we use orange, white and green coloured pasta.

The vegetables that we add are carrots, tomatoes and capsicum. All this mixed together along with red and green sauces gives this dish a wonderful flavour.

So, read to know how to prepare the tri-coloured pasta for Republic day and feel proud to belong to this nation.

Serves - 3

Preparation time - 20 minutes

Cooking time - 20 minutes

Ingredients:

White-coloured pasta - 1 cup

Red (saffron-coloured) pasta - 1 cup

Green-coloured pasta - 1 cup

Carrot - 1 cup

Tomatoes - 1 cup

Capsicum - 1 cup

Cheese cubs - 1/2 cup

Tomato sauce - 2 teaspoons

Soy sauce - 2 teaspoons

Chilli sauce - 2 teaspoons

Oregano - 1 teaspoon

Pepper

Coriander strands - 2 teaspoons

Salt

Olive oil

Procedure:

Take a pan, add water and add all the coloured pasta. Heat the pasta until it becomes soft. Once the pasta becomes soft, drain the excess water and add cold water. Keep it aside. Take another pan and add olive oil to it. Once the oil has heated up, add carrots, tomatoes and capsicum. Saute it well. Then add the tomato sauce, chilli sauce, oregano spice, capsicum and saute it well. Now, take the boiled pasta and add it to the pan. Mix all the ingredients well. Then add the cheese cubes to the pasta and mix it well. Add salt and then add pepper powder and mix it well. Now, add the coriander strands for garnishing. The tri-colour pasta recipe is ready to be served on Republic day. Serve the hot pasta along with some sauce.

Try this yummy recipe and let us know your feedback.