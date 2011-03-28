Just In
- 24 min ago Father’s Day 2020: Some Heartfelt Quotes To Share With Your Father
-
- 1 hr ago 12 Most Popular Indian Army Haircuts For Men Of All Ages
- 1 hr ago 7 Times Katrina Kaif Made Our Jaws Drop With Her Sizzling Saree Looks In Her Bollywood Films
- 2 hrs ago Dexamethasone Boosts COVID-19 Survival Chance: Know About The Drug, Its Uses & Side Effects
Don't Miss
- Movies Ramya Krishnan Feels Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday’s Next Is Going To Be ‘Almost A Baahubali’
- Sports PCB gets Imran Khan's backing to criminalise match-fixing
- Technology Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro With 5G Support Launched In India: Price, Availability And More
- Automobiles Honda Grazia BS6 Model Teaser Video Released: Details, Features, And Expected Price
- News Galwan attack pre-meditated, planned by China: EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
- Finance Why Your Health Insurance May Not Be Enough For COVID-19 Treatment
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Summer Recipe: Try Out This Tangy Healthy Raw Mango Rice Meal
Mangoes are famous in summer so today we present you with a tasty summer mango recipe called the “Raw Mango Combo Meal". Our Mango combo meal consists of a raw mango juice, raw mango rice and raw mango halwa. Since raw mango is comparatively healthier than ripe mangoes, we thought of sharing this rich in vitamin C and antioxidant recipe. Take a look at how to go about with the tasty mango recipe.
Raw Mango Combo Meal – A Summer Mango Recipe
Raw Mango Combo Meal 1: Mango Rice Recipe
Ingredients:
1. ' cup raw mango (peeled, grated)
2. 11/2 cup rice (boiled)
3. ' cup groundnut
4. 2-3 dried red chillies
5. ¼ cup fresh coconut (grated)
6. 1 tsp coriander seeds
7. 1 tsp cumin seeds
8. 1 tsp fenugreek seeds
9. Salt according to taste
10. 1 tsp mustard seeds
11. Pinch of asafoetida
12. 2 tsps oil
Preparation:
1. Fry dried chillies, coriander seeds, coconut, salt, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida in a teaspoon of oil and grind them dry.
2. In a pan fry mustard seeds, grated raw mango until it changes color and add the masala, rice and mix well. Tasty raw mango rice is ready to enjoy.