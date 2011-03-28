ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Summer Recipe: Try Out This Tangy Healthy Raw Mango Rice Meal

    By

    Mangoes are famous in summer so today we present you with a tasty summer mango recipe called the “Raw Mango Combo Meal". Our Mango combo meal consists of a raw mango juice, raw mango rice and raw mango halwa. Since raw mango is comparatively healthier than ripe mangoes, we thought of sharing this rich in vitamin C and antioxidant recipe. Take a look at how to go about with the tasty mango recipe.

    Raw Mango Combo Meal – A Summer Mango Recipe

    Raw Mango Combo Meal 1: Mango Rice Recipe

    Ingredients:

    1. ' cup raw mango (peeled, grated)

    2. 11/2 cup rice (boiled)

    3. ' cup groundnut

    4. 2-3 dried red chillies

    5. ¼ cup fresh coconut (grated)

    6. 1 tsp coriander seeds

    7. 1 tsp cumin seeds

    8. 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

    9. Salt according to taste

    10. 1 tsp mustard seeds

    11. Pinch of asafoetida

    12. 2 tsps oil

    Preparation:

    1. Fry dried chillies, coriander seeds, coconut, salt, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida in a teaspoon of oil and grind them dry.

    2. In a pan fry mustard seeds, grated raw mango until it changes color and add the masala, rice and mix well. Tasty raw mango rice is ready to enjoy.

    More INDIAN RECIPES News

    Read more about: indian recipes recipes summer
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue