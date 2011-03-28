Summer Recipe: Try Out This Tangy Healthy Raw Mango Rice Meal Maincourse oi-Anjana NS

Mangoes are famous in summer so today we present you with a tasty summer mango recipe called the “Raw Mango Combo Meal". Our Mango combo meal consists of a raw mango juice, raw mango rice and raw mango halwa. Since raw mango is comparatively healthier than ripe mangoes, we thought of sharing this rich in vitamin C and antioxidant recipe. Take a look at how to go about with the tasty mango recipe.

Raw Mango Combo Meal – A Summer Mango Recipe

Raw Mango Combo Meal 1: Mango Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

1. ' cup raw mango (peeled, grated)

2. 11/2 cup rice (boiled)

3. ' cup groundnut

4. 2-3 dried red chillies

5. ¼ cup fresh coconut (grated)

6. 1 tsp coriander seeds

7. 1 tsp cumin seeds

8. 1 tsp fenugreek seeds

9. Salt according to taste

10. 1 tsp mustard seeds

11. Pinch of asafoetida

12. 2 tsps oil

Preparation:

1. Fry dried chillies, coriander seeds, coconut, salt, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds and asafoetida in a teaspoon of oil and grind them dry.

2. In a pan fry mustard seeds, grated raw mango until it changes color and add the masala, rice and mix well. Tasty raw mango rice is ready to enjoy.