Finger-licking Schezwan Onion Dosa Recipe
Schezwan Dosa Recipe is an Indo Chinese twist to the regular South Indian dosa. To prepare this Schezwan Dosa you will need a ton of veggies to add to its desired taste. The best part of this yummy Schezwan Dosa Recipe is the extra onions added to the dish.
When you prepare the Schezwan onion Dosa Recipe make sure you are extremely patient as it requires a lot of time on your hands. Kids will resent this mouth-watering breakfast recipe since it has veggies, but when they taste it, it will not keep them from wanting more.
To make this Schezwan Dosa Recipe you will need to get the Stir-Fried Vegetables and Schezwan Sauce prepared to its best.
Here is how you prepare Schezwan onion Dosa Recipe:
Serves: 2
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- Dosa Batter - 2 cup
- Schezwan Sauce - 1/2 cup
- Cabbage - 1/2 cup (shredded)
- Onion - 1 (sliced)
- Carrot - 1/2 cup carrot
- Capsicum - 1 (sliced)
- Green Chillies - 2 (sliced)
- Ginger - ½ tsp
- Garlic - ½ tsp
- Soya sauce - ½ tsp
- Oil - 2 tsp
- Salt to taste
- Oil or butter to roast dosa
Procedure
- Heat 1/2 teaspoon oil in a pan/kadai and add 1/2 teaspoon chopped ginger and 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic. Saute for a few seconds and then quickly add 1 cup shredded cabbage, 1/2 cup shredded carrot, 2 fine chopped green chilies, 1 small sliced onion and 1 sliced capsicum.
- Using a flat spoon toss the vegetables with some salt on a medium high flame
- Add 1/4 teaspoon soy sauce and 2 tablespoon of Schezwan Sauce. Mix well and leave to cook for 2-3 minutes on low flame.
- Heat a griddle or tawa for making dosa. Pour about one ladle (Big Spoon) of dosa batter in the middle of tawa and spread in a circular motion to form a thin sized dosa. Cook it over high heat for a couple of minutes.
- Drizzle few drops of oil on all over the edges and keep cooking.
- When the dosa is almost ready, reduce the flame and sprinkle about 1/4 teaspoon of oil over it, spread 1 teaspoon of schezwan sauce in the center.
- Now spread about 1 tablespoon of prepared Schezwan Veggie mixture on it and let it roast for one more minute, till it turns golden brown and crispy.
- Remove it from the tawa and cut into desired pieces if needed.
Your Schezwan onion Dosa Recipe is now ready to eat. You can enjoy this yummy breakfast recipe with a dash of coconut chutney.