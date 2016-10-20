Just In
- 32 min ago Diwali 2022: Deepawali In South India; Know Special Days, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 19 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 15 hrs ago Necktie Day: From Status Symbol To Fashion Accessory - Journey Of A Tie
- 16 hrs ago Kriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
Don't Miss
- News Second accused identified as Imran arrested in Lucknow rape case
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Episode 10 Highlights: Dhanalakshmi & Nivashini's Stories
- Education AP EAMCET 2022 counselling registration for the final round begins today, October 19th: know the details
- Automobiles Hyundai Likely To Launch New Verna In 2023 - May Sport ADAS
- Finance US: French Cement Firm Admits Islamic, State Group Payments
- Technology Honor X6s With Helio G25 SoC, Triple Cameras Goes Official; Features, Price, Availability
- Sports Road To UFC 2022 Semifinals: Abu Dhabi - Bouts, Date, Timing in IST, Telecast and Live Streaming Info
- Travel List Of Top 10 Most Beautiful Cities In The World With Their Beauty Scores
Diwali 2022: Check Out The Delicious Chocolate Barfi Recipe [Video]
Diwali seems less colourful and bright if you don't have exciting desserts on this occasion. Motichur ke laddu, Kaju Katli, Besan ke Laddu, etc., are most common sweet dishes that are prepared in every household.
To make your Diwali celebration exclusive and special, specifically for kids, you can try chocolate sweets this year. Instead of the conventional laddus and barfis, if you give a chocolaty twist to those, people will love you and thank you for making their festivity even more special.
Today, we will be sharing the chocolate barfi recipe that you could try to prepare on Diwali.
Serves - 4
Preparation Time - 10 minutes
Cooking Time - 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1. Unsalted Butter - 55 grams (melted)
2. Powdered Sugar - 25 grams
3. Crushed Biscuits - 15
4. Salt - a pinch
5. Condensed Milk - 125 ml
6. Desiccated Coconut - 40 grams
7. Chocolate Chips - 125 grams
8. Mixed Nuts - 50 grams (chopped)
Procedure:
1. Before starting the procedure of barfi, you should take a bowl and mix crushed biscuits, powdered sugar and salt altogether. Keep it aside.
2. Don't forget to pre-heat the oven at 180 degree Celsius while you are mixing the ingredients. Now, take a big bowl and add the melted butter into it.
3. Add the biscuit mixture into it. Then, mix the crushed biscuits into the melted butter well. Take a baking tray and put the mixture into it. Remember, you should not grease the baking tray.
4. Flatten it well with a spatula. Take the coconut and sprinkle it over the biscuit mixture. Make an even layer with coconut. Now, spread the chocolate chips over it evenly.
5 Then, it's time to add the condensed milk. Pour it from the top and make a layer.
6. For the last bit, add mixed nuts on top. Bake this for 20 to 30 minutes and cut in the shape of barfis.
7. Your chocolate barfis are ready to be served.
Isn't the recipe too simple, plus it takes little time to complete. It is also healthy, as it contains lots of nuts and coconuts.
When your kids are exhausted after lighting the crackers and running all around on Diwali, present them these barfis and see how their eyes will light up.
Wish you all a very happy Diwali!!
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Deepawali In South India; Know Special Days, Rituals, Traditions and Celebrations
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon Looks Alluring In White And Golden Saree; Gives Diwali Fashion Inspiration
- bollywood wardrobeDiwali 2022: Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon's Ethnic Style For Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali Bash
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Traditional Wealth Remedies To Attain Prosperity
- fashion trendsDiwali 2022: 10 Kurti Types You Can Experiment With To Ace Your Ethnic Look
- festivalsDhanteras 2022: Why Yamadeepdaan Is Performed With 13 Lamps On This Day
- festivalsDhanteras 2022: Significance Of Lighting13 Diyas On This Day
- make up tipsAnanya Panday To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 8 Diwali Makeup Looks Of Stars Perfect For Your Festive Look
- wellnessDiwali 2022: 10 Tips To Maintain Healthy Lungs This Diwali
- zodiac signsDiwali 2022: Gifts According To The Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsDiwali 2022 Horoscope: Deepavali Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- festivalsDiwali 2022: Celebrations In Different States Of India