Diwali 2022: Check Out The Delicious Chocolate Barfi Recipe [Video]

Diwali seems less colourful and bright if you don't have exciting desserts on this occasion. Motichur ke laddu, Kaju Katli, Besan ke Laddu, etc., are most common sweet dishes that are prepared in every household.

To make your Diwali celebration exclusive and special, specifically for kids, you can try chocolate sweets this year. Instead of the conventional laddus and barfis, if you give a chocolaty twist to those, people will love you and thank you for making their festivity even more special.

Today, we will be sharing the chocolate barfi recipe that you could try to prepare on Diwali.

Serves - 4

Preparation Time - 10 minutes

Cooking Time - 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1. Unsalted Butter - 55 grams (melted)

2. Powdered Sugar - 25 grams

3. Crushed Biscuits - 15

4. Salt - a pinch

5. Condensed Milk - 125 ml

6. Desiccated Coconut - 40 grams

7. Chocolate Chips - 125 grams

8. Mixed Nuts - 50 grams (chopped)

Procedure:

1. Before starting the procedure of barfi, you should take a bowl and mix crushed biscuits, powdered sugar and salt altogether. Keep it aside.

2. Don't forget to pre-heat the oven at 180 degree Celsius while you are mixing the ingredients. Now, take a big bowl and add the melted butter into it.

3. Add the biscuit mixture into it. Then, mix the crushed biscuits into the melted butter well. Take a baking tray and put the mixture into it. Remember, you should not grease the baking tray.

4. Flatten it well with a spatula. Take the coconut and sprinkle it over the biscuit mixture. Make an even layer with coconut. Now, spread the chocolate chips over it evenly.

5 Then, it's time to add the condensed milk. Pour it from the top and make a layer.

6. For the last bit, add mixed nuts on top. Bake this for 20 to 30 minutes and cut in the shape of barfis.

7. Your chocolate barfis are ready to be served.

Isn't the recipe too simple, plus it takes little time to complete. It is also healthy, as it contains lots of nuts and coconuts.

When your kids are exhausted after lighting the crackers and running all around on Diwali, present them these barfis and see how their eyes will light up.

Wish you all a very happy Diwali!!