Sharad Purnima 2019: 10 Kheer Recipes That You Can Try At Home On This Day

This year Sharad Purnima is on 13 October. A day in the Hindu calendar when the moon is believed to shower 'Amrit' or the elixir which makes one immortal. That is why on Sharad Purnima it is a custom in most of the Hindu households to prepare 'kheer' or payasam which is a preparation with milk and a handful of other ingredients.

Due to some belief, the kheer is kept under the moonlight throughout the night. The kheer is consumed the next day.

SIGNIFICANCE OF SHARAD PURNIMA

We usually prepare kheer with rice, sugar and milk as the basic ingredients. But adding a twist to regular recipes is always welcome. So, we thought that instead of preparing normal kheer for tonight, you might want to add a tasty twist and make a lip-smacking kheer for Sharad Purnima.

Therefore Boldsky has come up with a list of kheer recipes which you can try out today. Though the basic ingredients of the recipes remain unchanged, there is always a scope to play around with different ingredients to make a nice and delightful dessert. So, wait no more and check out these 10 must-have kheer recipes for Sharad Purnima.

Gur Payesh The Bengalis celebrate Kojagari Lakshmi Puja on Sharad Purnima. On this day, the special Bengali gur payesh is served to Goddess Lakshmi as 'bhog'. The specialty of this dish is that jaggery is used to prepare it instead of sugar. Click for the recipe Sabudana Kheer Sabudana Kheer is also an interesting Indian dessert recipe. If you have a sweet tooth that gives you craving for that elusive 'something sweet' when you are on a your ritual Sharad Purnima fast then this will be your saving grace. Click for the recipe Makhana Kheer Makhana (lotus seeds) kheer is one of the most commonly prepared vrat Indian sweet dish. Makhana is healthy as it is rich in proteins and calcium. Although makhana has no flavour of its own, the aromatic spices and nuts in kheer makes it a delicious treat. Click for the recipe Rice Kheer We definitely cannot forget the normal kheer made with rice. So, here is the basic rice kheer recipe for you. Click for the recipe Kesar Pista Kheer The ingredients of this kheer recipe are very simple. The main ingredients that adds to the fine blend of flavours in this Indian dessert are kesar (saffron) and pista (pistachios). What makes this kheer recipe ideal for all occasions is that it can be prepared very easily. Click for the recipe Gulab Ki Kheer Most of us are working and do not have the time to prepare traditional recipes with so much effort. But we can give a simple kheer recipe that will be perfect for janmashtami. Gulab ki kheer is a recipe that is novel and delicious at the same time. Click for the recipe Lauki Ki Kheer Lauki kheer is a healthy dessert because it cuts out the carbohydrate content. Bottle gourd is not fattening like rice and has lots of vital nutrients. If you reduce the amount of sugar in this Indian dessert, it can easily be a kheer for diabetics. Click for the recipe Pesarapappu Payasam Pesarapappu Payasam is good option because is is both easy and quick to make. It is basically a South Indian recipe for payasam or kheer. Pesarapappu Payasam is made of moong dal and therefore has a rich yellow colour after preparation. Click for the recipe Kulhad Ki Kheer Kulhad ki kheer is a special and traditional dessert that is prepared with rice and milk and served in earthen pots. This further enhances the taste of this dessert. Click for the recipe Apple Kheer With apples, many delicious desserts are made, one of which is the apple kheer. Tasty kheer smells fruity and linger in the tongue for long. Click for the recipe