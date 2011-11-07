ENGLISH

    Tulsi Vivah 2019: Delicious Sweet Potato Kheer Recipe That You Can Try At Home

    By

    Tulsi (basil) plant is holy in Hindu tradition. According to Hindus, Tulsi is the incarnation of Goddess Laxmi. Tulsi vivah is a celebration of tulsi's marriage with shaligram or Lord Krishna. This year, in 2019, the festival will be celebrated on 5 November.

    This festival is very common in Goa and other states of the country. Tulsi vivah is the festival in which several sweets recipes are prepared to enjoy the marriage. Sweet potato kheer is one common sweet dish recipe prepare during tulsi vivah.

    Sweet potato kheer recipe for tulsi vivah:

    Ingredients

    1/2 kg sweet potatoes

    4 cup coconut scraped

    3 cups coconut milk

    1/4 kg jaggery

    1/2 tbsp cardamom powder

    4 cup water

    2 tbsp sago

    salt

    7-8 almonds sliced

    Directions to make sweet potato kheer recipe:

    1. Cut the sweet potatoes into thin and small slices. Boil water and add sago. Stir well and then add the potato slices. Boil till the sweet potatoes become soft.

    2. Heat a pan and melt jaggery. Mix melted jaggery in the boiling water and mix well.

    3. Now add coconut milk in the boiling solution and stir for 5-8 minutes till it thickens. Add a pinch of salt.

    4. Sprinkle cardamom powder and almond slices. Remove the kheer from the flame.

    Sweet potato kheer recipe is ready to it. Serve it hot.

