Onam Festival 2019: Tasty Vermicelli (Semiya) Payasam Recipe For Your Loved Ones
Payasam is a traditional South-Indian sweet dish that is made with milk. It is very similar to kheer from Northern India. The names and method of cooking are slightly different. As Onam festival is going on, you can try this traditional dessert recipe to feast with your loved ones. Semiya (vermicelli) payasam is an easy sweet dish that can be prepared within 30 minutes. This year Onam festival has started from 1 September to 13 September. Check out this Onam traditional sweet recipe!
Semiya payasam recipe:
Serves: 3-4
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- Milk- 1lt
- Vermicelli- 1 cup
- Condensed milk- ½ cup
- Sugar- 7-9 tbsp
- Cardamom- 2-4 (crushed)
- Cashew nuts- 10-12 (halved)
- Raisins- a handful
- Almonds- 6-7
- Ghee- 1tbsp
Procedure
- Boil milk in a deep bottomed pan. Boil on a medium flame for 10-20 minutes till the milk thickens. Stir so that the milk doesn't stick on the pan.
- Meanwhile, heat ghee in a skillet and roast the vermicelli. Fry till the vermicelli becomes golden brown. Put it on a plate after it is roasted.
- In the same pan, roast almonds, raisins and cashew nuts. Fry till the cashew nuts and almonds become golden brown and the raisins become little plump. Take out the roasted ingredients in another plate.
- When the milk thickens, add Semiya (vermicelli) in the pan and mix well. Simmer on medium flame till the vermicelli soaks milk.
- Add condensed milk in the milk pan and stir well. Now add sugar and stir. Boil till the sugar dissolves. Add more sugar if required. Put the pan off the flame. Sprinkle cardamom powder and mix.
Semiya payasam is ready. Garnish this traditional Onam sweet dish with roasted dry fruits namely cashew nuts and almonds. You can have this dessert after the meal. Serve it hot or cold. Both have their own flavours and taste!