Makar Sankranti 2020: Simple And Delicious Sweet Recipes That You Can Prepare For Your Loved Ones Indian Sweets oi-Anwesha Barari

As the winter is receding, we have the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti. This festival is celebrated across the country but it is named differently everywhere. For example, down South Tamilians call it Pongal which is their largest harvest festival. And all of know that no Indian festival is complete without food, especially the Indian desserts. Most of the recipes for Sankranti are sweet dishes. The main Pongal recipe of Sakkarai Pongal is also a sweet dish made with rice, jaggery and dal. The Sankranti recipes that hail from Eastern India, mainly the states of Odisha, Bengal and Assam are also very popular. These Sankranti recipes can be grouped together as pithe recipes. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 15 January.

Apart from the main sweet Pongal, there are other recipes from Southern India that are prepared specially for this festival. If we take a pan India view, then kheer recipes are very popular for Sankranti. So we present a whole list of Sankranti recipes that have been picked from all parts of India.

Sweet Pongal The sweet Pongal is made with rice, dal and flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg and cashew nuts. It is the main dish prepared for the Tamil festival of Pongal. Patishapta In patishapta we make a coconut filling inside the rice flour roll. The coconut filling can be made with jaggery, sugar or kheer. Patishapta is one of the Bengali sweets that can also be called coconut rolls. Phirni Phirni is a rice pudding and common sweet dish during the festivals. Although Phirni is more popular as a Ramzan recipe, it is also made during Makar Sankranti in Rajasthan. Sabudana Kheer For those who are fasting, Sabudana kheer is the best Sankranti recipe. You are allowed to eat sabudana even when you are fasting and it is a healthier replacement for rice in the kheer. Tamarind Gojju Gojju is a famous south Indian side dish and we usually have this with rice & khara pongal. Tamarind Gojju is made of tangy tamarind juice and can be preserved in an air tight container for atleast two days. Bhapa Pitha Bhapa pitha is a special sweet dish that is prepared usually on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This unique pitha is not fried like most other varieties but steamed in a typical Bengali style. Kesar Pista Kheer Kesar pista kheer is mainly popular for its lovely aroma and flavouring. It is one of those recipes that are popular in all the Indian states. Till Pitha This is a special kind of pitha that is made with sesame seeds. The flavour of this dish is crisp and it is popular beyond the boundaries of Bengal.

1. Sweet Pongal

The sweet Pongal is made with rice, dal and flavoured with cardamom, nutmeg and cashew nuts. It is the main dish prepared for the Tamil festival of Pongal.

2. Patishapta

In patishapta we make a coconut filling inside the rice flour roll. The coconut filling can be made with jaggery, sugar or kheer. Patishapta is one of the Bengali sweets that can also be called coconut rolls.

3. Phirni

Phirni is a rice pudding and common sweet dish during the festivals. Although Phirni is more popular as a Ramzan recipe, it is also made during Makar Sankranti in Rajasthan.

4. Sabudana Kheer

For those who are fasting, Sabudana kheer is the best Sankranti recipe. You are allowed to eat sabudana even when you are fasting and it is a healthier replacement for rice in the kheer.

5. Tamarind Gojju

Gojju is a famous south Indian side dish and we usually have this with Rice and Khara Pongal. Tamarind Gojju is made of tangy tamarind juice and can be preserved in an airtight container for at least two days.

6. Bhapa Pitha

Bhapa pitha is a special sweet dish that is prepared usually on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This unique pitha is not fried like most other varieties but steamed in a typical Bengali style.

7. Kesar Pista Kheer

Kesar Pista kheer is mainly popular for its lovely aroma and flavouring. It is one of those recipes that are popular in all the Indian states.

8. Till Pitha

This is a special kind of pitha that is made with sesame seeds. The flavour of this dish is crisp and it is popular beyond the boundaries of Bengal.