Onam 2020: Easy Moong Dal Payasam Recipe
Indian Sweets
oi-Staff
By Staff
Moong dal payasam is a famous sweet dish of Onam. This Onam, you can make moong dal payasam and enjoy the feast with your dear ones. This year the festival will be celebrated from 22 August to 02 September. Let's check out this sweet Onam recipe, moong dal payasam.
Moong dal payasam recipe
Ingredients
1/3 cup moong Dal
12-15 dates
2 cups milk
1/4 cup honey or sugar
3 tbsp butter
8-10 chopped cashew nuts
7-8 raisins
Directions to make moong dal payasam, Onam sweet recipe:
- Cook moong dal. Let it cool and then mash it well.
- Grind water and dates to make a fine paste.
- In a pan, heat butter and add the moong dal and dates paste. Mix well and cook on medium flame. Stir constantly to avoid it from sticking. Cook till the liquid is evaporated and the ghee layer forms on the top.
- Add honey/sugar and stir for a minute.
- Now slowly pour milk, stirring continuously. Cook till the mixture thickens.
- Now heat butter in a pan and fry the dry fruits and pour it on the payasam.
Moong dal payasam, Onam sweet recipe is ready to eat!
Read more about: indian recipes onam sweet dishes onam recipe onam 2020