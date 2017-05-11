Mother’s Day: Mango Cake Recipe Cakes Bakes oi-Lekhaka

Planned any surprise for your mom on Mother's day yet? Does your mother love desserts? We're sure most mothers do! And that's the reason we're sharing this special mango cake recipe with you that you could bake for the occasion and totally surprise mum. This year mother's day falls on 09 May.

The preparation would hardly take 20 minutes once you've got all the ingredients ready. And then all you have to do is to allow it to be baked. Your mum is definitely going to love the sweet-filled surprise.

You could also make the cake more interesting by adding a few edible decorations. Read below to know all about the ingredients required and the method of preparation.

Serves - 12

Preparation Time - 20 minutes

Cooking Time - 1 hour

Ingredients:

For The Cake

1. Eggs - 2

2. Baking Powder - 2 tsp

3. Cake flour - ¾rd cup

4. Salt - ¼th tsp

5. Sugar - 1 cup

6. Unsalted butter - 100 g

7. Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

8. Lime juice - 1/8th tsp

9. Milk - ½ cup

For Whipped Cream

10. Double cream - 1 cup

11. Mango cubes - 1 cup

12. Icing sugar - 2 tbsp

13. Vanilla extract - 1 tsp

For Mango Curd

14. Mango - 500 g (cut into pieces)

15. Egg yolks - 4

16. Sugar - 1/3rd cup

17. Salt - a pinch

18. Lime juice - 3 tbsp

19. Olive oil - ¼th cup

Procedure:

For The Cake

1. Take the cake pan or any non-stick pan and grease butter at the sides and the bottom. Spray flour well. Preheat the oven at 180 degree Centigrade.

2. Take a mixing bowl and whisk the flour, baking powder and salt. On the other hand, add butter and sugar into the blender to make a soft mixture.

3. Add each egg yolk at a time and beat well before adding the new one. Mix well and add vanilla extract, milk and lime juice. Beat well to combine all the ingredients together and make the mixture fluffy.

4. Add this mixture to the flour mixture and blend everything well. Don't forget to scrape as well. Pour the mixture into the cake pan you'd kept ready earlier.

5. Bake the cake for 20-25 minutes inside the pre-heated oven. Have the toothpick test to check if the cake is ready.

6. Let the cake cool completely on a wire rack.

For Mango Spread

1. Take the mango pieces, salt and lime juice into the blender and blend well.

2. Add egg yolks and again mix well. Strain the mixture in a large bowl and put it in a bowl of water on simmer. Stir occasionally to make the mixture thick.

3. When you get the right consistency, remove it from the heat and add olive oil. Cover it and keep it inside the refrigerator overnight.

Assemble The Cake

1. Take a bowl and whisk all the ingredients, except the mango pieces, to make whipped cream.

2. Cut the cake into layers and place one layer on the serving plate. Spread mango curd well on the layer and then layer it with some whipped cream.

3. Place the chopped mango pieces on it and cover it with another layer. Repeat the process and finally cover the entire cake with the mango spread and then whipped cream.

4. Refrigerate it and serve chilled.