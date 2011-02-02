Just In
Valentines Day 2022: French Pastry Recipe For Your Loved Ones
Have you tasted French pastries? if not, then here is a French pastry recipe that can be prepared in your very home. Delicious French pastries are of different types and differ from town to town in France.
As Valentine's day is around the corner, you can try preparing this yummy French traditional recipe and surprise your partner with the rare recipe. Take a look at how to prepare the tasty and traditional recipe of France, the "French Pastry Recipe".
French Pastry Recipe
Ingredients:
1. 1 1/2 cups unbleached flour (can also use gluten-free flour)
2. 1/4 cup sugar
3. Pinch of salt
4. 1/2 cup frozen unsalted butter
5. 1/4 cup cold water (if required)
Method:
1. In a bowl, combine sifted flour, sugar, and salt.
2. Add grated butter into the mixture and mix well until it looks like crumbs.
3. Add water to make it into a soft dough.
4. Make balls of the dough and refrigerate for an hour.
5. Pre-bake the pie crust or tart shell before filling.
6. Pre-heat oven to 350F/180C.
7. Roll out the pastry and line the tart or pie crust carefully and bake it for nearly 20 minutes or until the tart is golden brown. Set aside to cool.
8. Now, fill the tart with soft dough and bake it until the toothpick placed in the filling comes out clean. Tasty french pastry ready to serve.
On Valentine's day, relish the deliciously delicious French pastry with your loved one and do not miss to say 'Je t'aime'.
