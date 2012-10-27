ENGLISH

    Healthy Ginger Soup Recipes To Fight Cold

    Seasonal changes bring in common health problems like cold, cough and fever. Sore throat, running nose and a heavy head can be a real pain. Even after taking medicines, you feel like having a hot cup of tea or soup to soothe your throat and lighten your heavy head.

    There are many natural herbs and medicines that can help you fight cold and cough easily. Ginger tea is a very popular remedy to soothe a sore throat or a running nose. Ginger has many medicinal properties that boost up body immunity to fight cold and cough. It is said that if you have ginger with honey then you can prevent cold and cough problems.

    When we are talking about hot soups and tea, here are the two easy to make ginger soup recipes.

    Ginger soup in Indian style recipe:

    Serves: 2

    Cooking time: 10-20 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Ground ginger- 5tsp
    • Water- 2 cups
    • Honey- 1 ½ tbsp
    • Lime juice- 2tbsp
    • Ground pepper- 1tsp
    • Salt- as per taste

    Procedure

    • Boil water in a deep bottomed pan.
    • Add the ground ginger and stir well. Boil for 4-5 minutes on medium flame.
    • Now add honey, lime juice, pepper and salt. Stir an boil for 2 minutes.
    • Pour in soup bowls and serve it hot to fight off cold and cough.

    Ginger and carrot soup recipe:

    Serves: 2

    Cooking time: 10-20 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Carrots- 5 (peeled and chopped)
    • Ginger- 2 inch (minced)
    • Onion- 2 (peeled and diced)
    • Vegetable broth- 1 cup
    • Orange juice- 1/3 cup
    • Salt- as per taste
    • Ground pepper- 2tsp
    • Olive oil- 2tsp

    Procedure

    • Heat oil in a pan and saute the onions and ginger in it for 2 minutes on medium flame. Saute till the onions become tender.
    • Now add the vegetable broth and reduce the flame. Simmer for 25-30 minutes till it thickens.
    • Add orange juice and stir well. Boil for 2-3 minutes on medium flame. Put the pan off flame after boiling.
    • Now blend it into a smooth soup. Pour in the soup bowls and sprinkle salt and pepper.

    These are the two easy ginger soup recipes that you can prepare to treat cold and cough.

