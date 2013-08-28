Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Stay Hydrated While Fasting With These Tasty Fruit Juice Recipes Non Alcoholic Drinks oi-Anwesha Barari

Krishna Janmashtami is considered a very auspicious day in Hindu mythology. On this day, mostly people who belong to the Hindu community fast for about 24 hours. It is believed that Lord Krishna was born at the stroke of midnight on this day. This year, Janmashtami is on 24th August and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, mainly in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa.

So if you are fasting on Janmashtami, you have to be without food for 24 hours. Fasting for such long hours may dehydrate you. That is why, you need to keep some drink recipes in your kitty.

On Janmashtami, you are permitted to try drink recipes. What you you are not allowed to have during Janmashtami fasting is normal salt, rice, onion, garlic etc. So all the juice recipes that you try on Janmashtami have to either be prepared without salt, or you have to add rock salt to them. You are permitted to have sugar so you can add sugar cubes to the fruit juices for some extra energy.

Drink recipes for Janmashtami can help you stay hydrated during the long hours of fasting. It is a healthy option to use when you are keeping a fast to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth.

Here are some of the best drink recipes to try on Janmashtami.

Lychee Milkshake Apart from being delicious, lychee is healthy too. It is an excellent source of Vitamin C which helps in digestion and provides energy. Aam Panna Aam panna is a special drink that is made using raw green mangoes. The mangoes are first boiled and then the pulp is mixed with water, sugar and spices. The sweet and tangy drink is very effective to cure dehydration, fight inflammation and reduce body heat when you are fasting. Carrot Juice Carrots are one of the most nutritious vegetables. The crunchy vegetable is rich in vitamins and minerals that are good for the body and the skin. Few health benefits of carrots are; it prevents cancer, ageing, heart diseases etc. Carrot juice will also help you stay hydrated during Janmashtami fasting. Mint/Pudina Juice Tired and dehydrated by fasting during Janmashtami? Try having mint juice which is not only good for health, but also a rejuvenating drink. Fruit Tea Punch Have you tried tea with fruits? Tea is a refreshing drink and the herbal tea is healthy body too. You can either have hot or iced tea for a cooling effect. Strawberry Smoothie Get the dose of the chilled fruit drink this Janmashtami, that can make your day lovely and healthy. Smoothies are filling and can be a part of quick breakfast. Banana Smoothie The chilled fruit recipe is rich and can be best replacement for breakfast recipes. Take a look at how to go about with the mouth watering banana smoothie recipe. Pomegranate Juice With Lemon Pomegranate juice is a healthy appetizer for the heart patients. It gives a refreshing effect when you are fasting. Take a look at the healthy pomegranate juice with lemon recipe. Cinnamon Clove Tea Are you getting headaches due to fasting? Then this herbal spiced tea will definitely provide some relief.