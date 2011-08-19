Just In
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: Check Out The Sev Recipe Here!
For those who don't know, sev is a special festival snack that people make on Janmashtami. You don't have to order it from a restaurant because you can make this recipe at home and celebrate the festival. Sev, also known as Omapodi or Karapusa and it can be prepared in no time. This is a very popular Indian snack recipe and to make it you need very basic ingredients such as besan (chickpea flour) and rice flour. Sev can also be added in chaats for garnishing. Let's check out the sev recipe so that you can have a delicious snack on your plate, this special day.
Sev snack recipe for Janmashtami-
Ingredients
1 cup rice flour
1 1/4 cup besan
1/4 tsp red chilli powder
1/2 tsp ajwain powder
chakkali press
salt to taste
ghee or oil
oil for deep frying
Directions to make sev-
- Mix rice flour, besan, salt, chilli powder and ajwain in hot ghee and mix well. Now add water slowly into the mix to make a soft dough.
- Heat oil in a frying pan for deep frying and fill the chakkali press with the dough. When the oil is hot, in a medium flame start making concentric layers in the oil in circular motions.
- Fry the sev in medium flame to let it turn golden. When the sev becomes golden in color, turn the other side and fry till it turns golden.
- Take out from the pan and keep it on an absorbent paper. Repeat the same process till the dough completes and then let the sev cool.
Sev snack is ready. Store it in an air tight container to keep it crisp.
Happy Krishna Janmashtami to everyone!