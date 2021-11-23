Just In
- 29 min ago 11 Health Benefits Of Oregano And Its Oil: Nutritional Profile, Uses And Side Effects
- 1 hr ago Skin Care For Women Over 40: Tips And Hacks
- 1 hr ago AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Wins Us With Her Smokey Eye Look And It’s Not Very Difficult To Ace, Either!
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Sale: Some Of The Most Awesome Perfumes For Men For And With Up To 50% Off!
Don't Miss
- News GPSC postpones administrative service class 1, 2, other exams: Check details
- Education Schools In MP To Reopen With Full Capacity From Classes 1 To 12, Check Guidelines
- Sports India vs New Zealand: KL Rahul ruled out of Test series due to muscle strain, Suryakumar added to squad
- Movies Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan And John Abraham Put Their Football Skills To Test
- Technology Will AR Let People "Reality Block" Stuff They Dislike?
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Fell Significantly By Rs. 1290/ 10 grams, On Nov 23
- Automobiles Audi Q5 Launched In India - Prices Start At Rs 58.93 Lakh
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Mumbai
AMAs 2021: Of Chocolate Mousse And Brown Eye Makeup, Winnie Harlow’s Makeup Is Too Awesome!
Winnie Harlow looked amazing at the American Music Awards (AMAs). She wore a halter-neckline outfit for the special event and her ensemble was adorned with jewel-toned accents. It was a stunningly sequinned dress that she wore but if her ensemble was glamorous, so was her makeup and hairstyle. Her attire of the day was designed by Zuhair Murad and we got to talk about her makeup look that her makeup artist decoded.
So, starting from skin, thirst trap juice, honey whip, and hydra plumping lip balm in blush. As for the base makeup, her look was upped with luminous matte foundation in chocolate mousse, a concealer in toasted almond plus peanut butter. She also used Easy Bake Loose Baking, setting powder in banana bread, and blondie. Luminous pressed powder in rich tone was also used in her base makeup look.
Speaking about eyes, it was the highlight of her look. And rich brown matte eyebrow pencil, metal melted double-ended liquid eye shadows in cashmere robe/penthouse suite, eye shadow in khaki, and lashes mascara were incorporated in her eye makeup look. The sandy beige and rich brown cream lipstick spruced up her look. Contouring and bronzer cream in medium glaze elevated her look. As for the hairstyle, tousled copper tresses tucked in an embellished hairband completed her avatar. Well, Winnie Harlow left us speechless and her look was so much about retro glamour but with a contemporary touch. So, what do you think about Winnie Harlow's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.