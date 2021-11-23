AMAs 2021: Of Chocolate Mousse And Brown Eye Makeup, Winnie Harlow’s Makeup Is Too Awesome! Women Fashion oi-Devika Tripathi

Winnie Harlow looked amazing at the American Music Awards (AMAs). She wore a halter-neckline outfit for the special event and her ensemble was adorned with jewel-toned accents. It was a stunningly sequinned dress that she wore but if her ensemble was glamorous, so was her makeup and hairstyle. Her attire of the day was designed by Zuhair Murad and we got to talk about her makeup look that her makeup artist decoded.

So, starting from skin, thirst trap juice, honey whip, and hydra plumping lip balm in blush. As for the base makeup, her look was upped with luminous matte foundation in chocolate mousse, a concealer in toasted almond plus peanut butter. She also used Easy Bake Loose Baking, setting powder in banana bread, and blondie. Luminous pressed powder in rich tone was also used in her base makeup look.

Speaking about eyes, it was the highlight of her look. And rich brown matte eyebrow pencil, metal melted double-ended liquid eye shadows in cashmere robe/penthouse suite, eye shadow in khaki, and lashes mascara were incorporated in her eye makeup look. The sandy beige and rich brown cream lipstick spruced up her look. Contouring and bronzer cream in medium glaze elevated her look. As for the hairstyle, tousled copper tresses tucked in an embellished hairband completed her avatar. Well, Winnie Harlow left us speechless and her look was so much about retro glamour but with a contemporary touch. So, what do you think about Winnie Harlow's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 16:53 [IST]