Just In
- 52 min ago 7 Signs That Will Tell If You Are Living In A Haunted House
-
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Karishma Tanna: Recent Outfits Of The Diva Which You Would Love To Steal From Her
- 3 hrs ago On Tamannaah Bhatia's Birthday, A Look At Her Versatile Fashion Sense
- 7 hrs ago Daily Horoscope 21 December 2019
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Small Accounts: A Way To Open Bank Account Without Valid KYC Documents
- News RJD calls Bihar bandh in protest against CAA, road traffic disrupted
- Technology Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G Live Images Appears Ahead Of Launch: Key Details Revealed
- Automobiles Kia Motors Release First Official Teaser Video Of The Upcoming Carnival MPV: Here Are The Details
- Sports India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Preview, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, probable XI, TV timing
- Movies Rani Mukerji Is Happy With Mardaani 2 Success; Reveals Why The Film Is Special For Her
- Education How Many Indian Students Studying In Germany?
- Travel 10 Places In India To Celebrate New Year 2020
On Tamannaah Bhatia’s Birthday, Here Is A Look At Her Exquisite Beauty Looks
Subtle and sensual is what comes into mind as we scroll through the birthday girl's Instagram feed. Born on 21 December, Tamannaah Bhatia's beauty sensibility is one that most of us can relate to. Using the nude or intense colours to accentuate the natural features and keeping it practical is what we are talking about.
On her birthday today, let's look at a few of her enchanting beauty looks that you can take inspiration from and charm everyone around you.
|
The Subtle Pink Monochromatic Look
Monochromatic make-up look has been one of the hottest beauty trends this year. But, most of us prefer to go with nude and neutral shades to create this look. Let, Tamannaah tell you how to rock a pink monochromatic look. In one of her photo shoots, Tamannaah paired this look with a gorgeous silver number.
Her minimal base marked by highlighted and blushed cheeks gave the pink of her eyes and lips the attention it needed. The messy bun at the top of her head pulled the whole look together. If you got a weekend party planned, this will the perfect look to stun everyone.
The Intense Brown Look
Lover of nudes? This look will blow your mind. Tamannaah charmed us with an intense nude monochromatic look. Usually seen in muted tones, this look came as a refreshing change. The eyelids splashed with the brown eyeshadow was defined with some black eyeshadow smoked up at the upper and lower lash line. Heavily filled-in brows add to the intensity of the look. We loved her lip shade that pops up on the minimal base. Her hair styled in loose waves softens the look a bit.
The Modern Retro Look
On the fence about sporting a short hair look? Well, you won't be after seeing this look of Tamannaah's. For one of her photoshoots, Tamannaah donned a stunning royal blue strapless dress that she paired with a muted beige look. While her make-up look was pretty and enchanting, it was her hairstyle that caught our attention the most.
Her shoulder-length hair curled in chunky loose waves with a fluffed side pouffe falling on one side of her forehead was a perfect combination of modern and retro.
And with that, we wish the gorgeous actress a very Happy Birthday. We are absolutely in love with her play with subtle monochromatic looks. We hope you are too. Tell us your favourite beauty look of Tamannaah's in the comment section below!