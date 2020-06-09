ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 15 Most Iconic Hairstyles Of The Diva That Left Us Awestruck

    By

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has left her mark in the Bollywood industry in her own special way. A certified fashionista, Sonam has inspired an entire generation of women and shaped our beauty sensibilities to what they are today. Never one to shy out from trying an uncanny look, Sonam redefined the beauty standards in the Bollywood industry. And along the way gave us some iconic moments. She has never been the one to follow trends rather create them. With her started a new era of sassy, unapologetic and mind-boggling looks.

    As she celebrates her birthday today, we rejoice in her impeccable beauty and fashion sensibility. Presenting to you the most iconic hairstyle moments of Sonam Kapoor.

    Array

    Braided Bun

    Among all the stunning buns wore by the diva, the huge braided bun stands out the most. Styled by Alpa Khimani, Sonam Kapoor wore this bun to launch Jannah High Jewellery Collection and looked stunning with her piercing eyes, huge bun and off-white saree.

    Array

    Messy Egyptian-Vibe Braid

    For the Elie Saab World Haute Couture Show in the Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor made a statement with messy, and slightly Arabic, tight French braid. Styled by Aamir Naveed, Sonam looked nothing less than an Egyptian Princess.

    Array

    Elegant Bun

    In January this year, Sonam Kapoor attended the Jean Paul Gautier's Final Couture Show in a bun so elegant and classic that it took our breath away. The deep wave of hair on the side of her face made this look as glorious as it was.

    Array

    Formal French Bun

    Sonam took the formal French bun up a notch with her post on Instagram supporting the Gyaan Project. The sleek impeccably-knit low bun coupled with smokey eyes and nude lips was charming and not everyone's cup of tea.

    Array

    Long Sassy Braid

    For one of her photoshoots, Sonam Kapoor kept it simple and sturdy with a long braid kept down her back. The intense make-up coupled with the sleek and sassy braid added boss-lady vibes to the look.

    Array

    Iconic Folded Bun

    For promoting the Karl Lagerfeld Cover Story Collection, Sonam Kapoor sported the folded bun bound by a velvet ribbon. This is a look that was simply iconic.

    Array

    Retro Pouffy Bun

    For the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor was seen in some amazing looks one of which was this retro and elegant pouffy bun with thick strands on both sides framing her face.

    Array

    Bow Diva

    Again for the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam sported a cute updo accessorised with a black bow. The rest of her hair curled in loose waves was placed on over her shoulders on both sides. Styled by Alpa Khimani, this is one of Sonam's lighter yet exceptional hairstyles.

    Array

    Threaded Bun

    On the same streak, Sonam was seen in a never-before-seen threaded bun for the promotions of The Zoya Factor. The intricately woven red and yellow thread all over her bun surrounded it almost like a web. This striking bun hairdo definitely makes the cut for the most amazing buns ever.

    Array

    Gentle Braided Hairdo

    Once again, for the promotions of the movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor gave us hair goals. She wore this gentle and feminine braided hairdo that will immediately catch your attention.

    Array

    Chic High Bun

    For those of you who love casual and chic buns, Sonam has an excellent option. This casual high bun worn by Sonam for the NBA makes up for the perfect date-night look.

    Array

    No-Nonsense Front Braids

    Formal and fun aptly describe Sonam's this look for a photoshoot. In crisp and intricate front braids leading to a low bun at the back, Sonam looked smouldering.

    Array

    Rose Love

    Hair accessories have an unmatched charm. For the August 2019 cover of the Bridal Asia magazine, in a low bun accentuated with three beautifully blossomed roses, Sonam Kapoor was a sight to behold.

    Array

    The Mysterious Knotted Ponytail

    Sonam Kapoor pushed the ponytail envelope with a sleek, wavy and mysterious ponytail for the launch of the Garden Of Kings Collection by Chopard. Take about sticking to the theme!

    Array

    Killer Double Braids

    For Halloween 2018, Sonam Kapoor kept things gothic and vampy with this double-braid dark look. The simple and sleek hairdo with heavily kohled eyes and black lipstick is enough to give you nightmares.

    And that's a wrap! Weren't these hairstyles oh-so-amazing! Admist all that glamour, we tend to miss these creative and absolutely stunning hairstyles wore by Sonam all these years. Alas! Not any more. And with that, we wish Sonam Kapoor Happy Birthday!

    More SONAM KAPOOR News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue