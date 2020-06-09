Just In
- 1 hr ago Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 7 Times The Diva Layered Her Outfits And Made It Look Extraordinary
-
- 2 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 09 June 2020
- 17 hrs ago Is Permanent Hair Straightening Good For Thin Hair?
- 18 hrs ago Are You Dating A Manchild? 11 Signs That Tell You May Be In A Relationship With An Immature Man
Don't Miss
- Finance Gold Prices In India Slip Even As Globally Prices Rise On Dovish Policy Signals
- Movies Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Her 6 Gorgeous Looks Which Prove She Is The Ultimate Queen Of Fashion
- Automobiles New BMW X6 India Launch On June 11: Will Rival Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
- News Government needs more taxes, it is poor says Chidambaram
- Technology Amazon Offers Up To 12 Month No Cost EMI on Xiaomi Smartphones
- Sports Cejudo would only reverse UFC retirement for Volkanovski fight
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 15 Most Iconic Hairstyles Of The Diva That Left Us Awestruck
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has left her mark in the Bollywood industry in her own special way. A certified fashionista, Sonam has inspired an entire generation of women and shaped our beauty sensibilities to what they are today. Never one to shy out from trying an uncanny look, Sonam redefined the beauty standards in the Bollywood industry. And along the way gave us some iconic moments. She has never been the one to follow trends rather create them. With her started a new era of sassy, unapologetic and mind-boggling looks.
As she celebrates her birthday today, we rejoice in her impeccable beauty and fashion sensibility. Presenting to you the most iconic hairstyle moments of Sonam Kapoor.
Braided Bun
Among all the stunning buns wore by the diva, the huge braided bun stands out the most. Styled by Alpa Khimani, Sonam Kapoor wore this bun to launch Jannah High Jewellery Collection and looked stunning with her piercing eyes, huge bun and off-white saree.
Messy Egyptian-Vibe Braid
For the Elie Saab World Haute Couture Show in the Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor made a statement with messy, and slightly Arabic, tight French braid. Styled by Aamir Naveed, Sonam looked nothing less than an Egyptian Princess.
Elegant Bun
In January this year, Sonam Kapoor attended the Jean Paul Gautier's Final Couture Show in a bun so elegant and classic that it took our breath away. The deep wave of hair on the side of her face made this look as glorious as it was.
Formal French Bun
Sonam took the formal French bun up a notch with her post on Instagram supporting the Gyaan Project. The sleek impeccably-knit low bun coupled with smokey eyes and nude lips was charming and not everyone's cup of tea.
Long Sassy Braid
For one of her photoshoots, Sonam Kapoor kept it simple and sturdy with a long braid kept down her back. The intense make-up coupled with the sleek and sassy braid added boss-lady vibes to the look.
Iconic Folded Bun
For promoting the Karl Lagerfeld Cover Story Collection, Sonam Kapoor sported the folded bun bound by a velvet ribbon. This is a look that was simply iconic.
Retro Pouffy Bun
For the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor was seen in some amazing looks one of which was this retro and elegant pouffy bun with thick strands on both sides framing her face.
Bow Diva
Again for the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam sported a cute updo accessorised with a black bow. The rest of her hair curled in loose waves was placed on over her shoulders on both sides. Styled by Alpa Khimani, this is one of Sonam's lighter yet exceptional hairstyles.
Threaded Bun
On the same streak, Sonam was seen in a never-before-seen threaded bun for the promotions of The Zoya Factor. The intricately woven red and yellow thread all over her bun surrounded it almost like a web. This striking bun hairdo definitely makes the cut for the most amazing buns ever.
Gentle Braided Hairdo
Once again, for the promotions of the movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor gave us hair goals. She wore this gentle and feminine braided hairdo that will immediately catch your attention.
Chic High Bun
For those of you who love casual and chic buns, Sonam has an excellent option. This casual high bun worn by Sonam for the NBA makes up for the perfect date-night look.
No-Nonsense Front Braids
Formal and fun aptly describe Sonam's this look for a photoshoot. In crisp and intricate front braids leading to a low bun at the back, Sonam looked smouldering.
Rose Love
Hair accessories have an unmatched charm. For the August 2019 cover of the Bridal Asia magazine, in a low bun accentuated with three beautifully blossomed roses, Sonam Kapoor was a sight to behold.
The Mysterious Knotted Ponytail
Sonam Kapoor pushed the ponytail envelope with a sleek, wavy and mysterious ponytail for the launch of the Garden Of Kings Collection by Chopard. Take about sticking to the theme!
Killer Double Braids
For Halloween 2018, Sonam Kapoor kept things gothic and vampy with this double-braid dark look. The simple and sleek hairdo with heavily kohled eyes and black lipstick is enough to give you nightmares.
And that's a wrap! Weren't these hairstyles oh-so-amazing! Admist all that glamour, we tend to miss these creative and absolutely stunning hairstyles wore by Sonam all these years. Alas! Not any more. And with that, we wish Sonam Kapoor Happy Birthday!