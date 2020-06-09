Happy Birthday Sonam Kapoor: 15 Most Iconic Hairstyles Of The Diva That Left Us Awestruck

Braided Bun Among all the stunning buns wore by the diva, the huge braided bun stands out the most. Styled by Alpa Khimani, Sonam Kapoor wore this bun to launch Jannah High Jewellery Collection and looked stunning with her piercing eyes, huge bun and off-white saree.

Messy Egyptian-Vibe Braid For the Elie Saab World Haute Couture Show in the Paris Fashion Week, Sonam Kapoor made a statement with messy, and slightly Arabic, tight French braid. Styled by Aamir Naveed, Sonam looked nothing less than an Egyptian Princess.

Elegant Bun In January this year, Sonam Kapoor attended the Jean Paul Gautier's Final Couture Show in a bun so elegant and classic that it took our breath away. The deep wave of hair on the side of her face made this look as glorious as it was.

Formal French Bun Sonam took the formal French bun up a notch with her post on Instagram supporting the Gyaan Project. The sleek impeccably-knit low bun coupled with smokey eyes and nude lips was charming and not everyone's cup of tea.

Long Sassy Braid For one of her photoshoots, Sonam Kapoor kept it simple and sturdy with a long braid kept down her back. The intense make-up coupled with the sleek and sassy braid added boss-lady vibes to the look.

Iconic Folded Bun For promoting the Karl Lagerfeld Cover Story Collection, Sonam Kapoor sported the folded bun bound by a velvet ribbon. This is a look that was simply iconic.

Retro Pouffy Bun For the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor was seen in some amazing looks one of which was this retro and elegant pouffy bun with thick strands on both sides framing her face.

Bow Diva Again for the promotions of her movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam sported a cute updo accessorised with a black bow. The rest of her hair curled in loose waves was placed on over her shoulders on both sides. Styled by Alpa Khimani, this is one of Sonam's lighter yet exceptional hairstyles.

Threaded Bun On the same streak, Sonam was seen in a never-before-seen threaded bun for the promotions of The Zoya Factor. The intricately woven red and yellow thread all over her bun surrounded it almost like a web. This striking bun hairdo definitely makes the cut for the most amazing buns ever.

Gentle Braided Hairdo Once again, for the promotions of the movie The Zoya Factor, Sonam Kapoor gave us hair goals. She wore this gentle and feminine braided hairdo that will immediately catch your attention.

Chic High Bun For those of you who love casual and chic buns, Sonam has an excellent option. This casual high bun worn by Sonam for the NBA makes up for the perfect date-night look.

No-Nonsense Front Braids Formal and fun aptly describe Sonam's this look for a photoshoot. In crisp and intricate front braids leading to a low bun at the back, Sonam looked smouldering.

Rose Love Hair accessories have an unmatched charm. For the August 2019 cover of the Bridal Asia magazine, in a low bun accentuated with three beautifully blossomed roses, Sonam Kapoor was a sight to behold.

The Mysterious Knotted Ponytail Sonam Kapoor pushed the ponytail envelope with a sleek, wavy and mysterious ponytail for the launch of the Garden Of Kings Collection by Chopard. Take about sticking to the theme!