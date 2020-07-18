5 Sizzling Hot Red Carpet Looks Of Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Priyanka Chopra's journey for the past couple of years has been nothing if not inspiring and exciting. She made the nation proud and became a global celebrity. She certainly does look the part. One thing's for sure, no one can beat Priyanka when it comes to blowing the fans away with her super-stunning and uber-chic looks. Priyanka's Insta page is the place to be for some rock-solid beauty advice for she has tried every beauty trend under the sun. And red carpets seems to bring the best of her beauty sensibility.

On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's birthday today, here are 5 sizzling hot red carpet looks of hers.

Oscars 2019 Oscars 2019 was the first-ever Oscars that Priyanka Chopra attended and she didn't disappoint. Wearing a strapless white mermaid sheer dress, Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold on the red carpet. She let the gorgeous dress shine with a minimal make-up look featuring bold plump lips. With her hair tied at the back in a low ponytail, we got the full effect of the stunning neckline of her dress. The minimal accessories- diamond stud and rings- was all that this look needed. Cannes 2019 Cannes Film Festival 2019 red carpet saw Priyanka Chopra dresses in a white gown fit for a Queen. The ruffled white dress was cinched at the waist with a flared skirt. She kept her make-up simple, minimal and flawless with nude lip shade and defined brows. Her hair was tied in a sleek ponytail and we loved the white pearly hairband that added fun vibes to her look. On Priyanka Chopra's Birthday, Here Are 7 Make-up And Beauty Lessons From Her Golden Globes 2020 At the red carpet of Golden Globes 2020, Priyanka gave major retro vibes. In the pink off-shoulder dress, Priyanka oozed elegance. Not to mention her dark tresses styled in flawless thick retro curls kept over one of her shoulders. We loved the contrast her bold maroon lip colour made against the soft pink of her dress. TIFF 2019 Priyanka graced the red carpet of Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF) 2019 to promote her movie, The Sky Is Pink in a ruffled, strapless gown. Her make-up again was nude but expertly contoured with piercing eyes and defined brows. Her shoulder-length sleek and straight hair looked every bit iconic and reminded us of the good olden days when Priyanka used to rock short hair both onscreen and offscreen. Marrakesh Film Festival 2019 Priyanka's red carpet look at Marrakesh Film Festival 2019 is one that has been etched into our memory. We simply loved everything about this look. She graced the red carpet in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla glittering ivory saree with so much panache. Giving a break to her nude make-up streak, she opted for peach lips and cheeks that reflected beautifully against the shine and glitter of her saree. We also loved her hair styled in a low bun with a few strands framing her face.