Oscars 2020: Best Beauty Looks That Graced The Red Carpet
What a night! The biggest award function of the year- the 92nd Academy Awards- was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California tonight. And the star-studded night was graced by the A-listers of the industry and your favourite celebrities in avatars that will leave you in awe.
The night of the Oscars witnessed a series of stunning beauty looks that are hard to miss and one of the best red carpet looks that you will ever see. Well, this special night deserves that. Needless to say, celebrities did not disappoint. Scarlett Johansson charmed us with her beautiful highlighted eye make-up look, Cynthia Erivo looked fabulous in a smokey eye look while Renée Zellweger opted for a more formal and natural look. We have rounded up the best 10 beauty looks that charmed us at the red carpet of 92nd Academy Awards. Take a look!
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson went for a dewy and natural make-up. The silver eyeshadow that framed her eyes was the perfect bling that the look needed and complimented the outfit exceptionally.
Margot Robbie
Margo Robbie kept it cool and classy with her red lip.
Cynthia Erivo
The stunning actress went for a nude make-up look but those intense smokey eyes did make a statement.
Renée Zellweger
Renée's make-up was perhaps the most understated, stunning nevertheless. She chose a completely natural look with a hint of blush and highlight on the cheekbones attracting all our attention.
Saoirse Ronan
Saorise's look was a combination of nude and colourful. The purple eyeshadow looked striking while the nude lip made up for a perfectly balanced look.
Salma Hayek
With high bun elevated by the statement tiara, Salma Hayek oozed some regal and boss-lady vibes.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was elegance personified on the red carpet. She went the minimalist route with nude and dewy make-up and side-parted tresses.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman looked charming as always in her nude lips and smokey eye make-up look. The bob-cut hair featured dark roots and highlighted end went perfectly with her attire. Although, her cape that embedded the names of female directors who weren't nominated was the highlight of her look.
Zazie Beetz
Wild hair, don't care. Zazie Beetz flaunted her beautiful tresses at the red carpet and looked mesmerising in a nude make-up look.
Molly Sims
Molly was a picture of grace at the red carpet with her pinkish-nude glossy make-up and middle-parted loose tresses.