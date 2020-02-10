Oscars 2020: Best Beauty Looks That Graced The Red Carpet Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

What a night! The biggest award function of the year- the 92nd Academy Awards- was held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California tonight. And the star-studded night was graced by the A-listers of the industry and your favourite celebrities in avatars that will leave you in awe.

The night of the Oscars witnessed a series of stunning beauty looks that are hard to miss and one of the best red carpet looks that you will ever see. Well, this special night deserves that. Needless to say, celebrities did not disappoint. Scarlett Johansson charmed us with her beautiful highlighted eye make-up look, Cynthia Erivo looked fabulous in a smokey eye look while Renée Zellweger opted for a more formal and natural look. We have rounded up the best 10 beauty looks that charmed us at the red carpet of 92nd Academy Awards. Take a look!