7 Lip Shades That Are As Charming As Red Lipstick

Burnt Orange Burnt orange is the new brown. There are certain skin tones that brown lip shade does not do justice to. Burnt orange would not disappoint you. It is a classy, graceful and beautiful shade that just brings out the best in your skin tone. With the burnt orange shade on your lips, you are sure to turn heads.

Orange A daring lip shade, orange comes the closest to best the charm of the red lipstick. Granted the bright lip shade can be a little bit intimidating to put on but do not let that hold you back from trying this fun shade. Step out of your comfort zone and dazzle everyone around. Recommended Read: 13 Eye Make-up Mistakes You're Making That Prevent You From Having That Snatched Look

Mauve Mauve lip shade is beautiful and bold. If there is a lip shade that can give you the dark vibes, it is the mauve shade. You might have heard that the way you dress up reflects on the way you feel. This intense, bold and fabulous lift shade will make you the most confident person in the room. Take the leap of faith and pick that mauve shade on your next trip to the beauty store.

Pink Pink, the colour loved by every woman. How can this not make into this list! If there is a lip shade that can replace the classic red in your vanity and capable of giving your make-up collection a fresh addition, it is this subtle and pretty shade. It will go with all your dress and make-up looks. The best part- put it on your eyes and cheeks and you have the much-hyped monochromatic look. Smokey Eyes, Deeper Lip Liner And All That Was '90s Makeup

Light Purple It is difficult to leave the comfort of your trusty nude shades and dazzling red and switch to something as different as a purple lip shade. Because we know different these shades are. But we would still encourage to try this lip shade before discarding it completely. Most likely this peppy and bright lip shade will become your stape just after a few wears.

Tan Brown We apply lipstick to make our lips stand out of our face. But what if blending them in can also be that effective! And that is what tan brown lip shade does. It blends your lips with your face so beautifully that it stands out.