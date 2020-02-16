Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Hairstyles That Dazzled On The Ramp Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Lakme Fashion Week has become an anticipated event in the world of fashion and beauty. This edition of the event- Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, saw some amazing collections displayed by the finest in the industry. While we look forward to the gorgeous attires, the beauty lovers among us look keenly at the beauty trends on display.

While all the models on the ramp looked stunning in their exquisite attires and impeccable make-up, there were more than a couple of hairstyles on the ramp that held our attention. Classic, chic, stylish and fun, the hairstyles were refreshing and ones that you would be tempted to try. From curls to straight hair and buns, there was plenty of hair inspiration. Let's take a quick look at the hairstyles seen in Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.

Ringlet Curls Almost not ever seen with the onset of wavy and loose curls, ringlet curls charmed on the ramp at the Delhi Vintage Co. show on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. The hairdo went perfectly with the cool-toned, intricated designs being displayed. Straight Hair With A Slight Pouf Straight hair is a no-brainer when it comes to a ramp show. A sassy touch was added to the straight and sleek hairdo by giving a slight pouf at the front. This hairdo was a winner at Rara Avis and Verandah shows on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week. Ponytail With Side Bangs A classic hairstyle that never fails to impress. Ponytail with bangs was featured at Jajaabor, Mishru and Tahweave shows on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week. While the theme of all these shows was different in each case, this stunning hairstyle complimented the attires all the same. Intricate High Buns Keeping the make-up golden, neutral and highlighted, Anand Kabra show on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week a hairdo that was stunning and practical. The super high buns made impressive with the intricate using the bright orange ribbon captured all our attention as the models displayed some gorgeous Indo-western attires. Side Bun Seen at Sanjuktts Dutta, Varun Chakkilam and Gazal Mishra shows on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week, side bun presented a modern-retro vibe on the ramp. A few of the looks featured a chunky floral hair accessory with the bun while most of them were sleek buns that looked stylish, chic and elegant.