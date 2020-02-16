ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020: Hairstyles That Dazzled On The Ramp

    By

    Lakme Fashion Week has become an anticipated event in the world of fashion and beauty. This edition of the event- Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020, saw some amazing collections displayed by the finest in the industry. While we look forward to the gorgeous attires, the beauty lovers among us look keenly at the beauty trends on display.

    While all the models on the ramp looked stunning in their exquisite attires and impeccable make-up, there were more than a couple of hairstyles on the ramp that held our attention. Classic, chic, stylish and fun, the hairstyles were refreshing and ones that you would be tempted to try. From curls to straight hair and buns, there was plenty of hair inspiration. Let's take a quick look at the hairstyles seen in Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020.

    Array

    Ringlet Curls

    Almost not ever seen with the onset of wavy and loose curls, ringlet curls charmed on the ramp at the Delhi Vintage Co. show on Day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week. The hairdo went perfectly with the cool-toned, intricated designs being displayed.

    Array

    Straight Hair With A Slight Pouf

    Straight hair is a no-brainer when it comes to a ramp show. A sassy touch was added to the straight and sleek hairdo by giving a slight pouf at the front. This hairdo was a winner at Rara Avis and Verandah shows on Day 4 of the Lakme Fashion Week.

    Array

    Ponytail With Side Bangs

    A classic hairstyle that never fails to impress. Ponytail with bangs was featured at Jajaabor, Mishru and Tahweave shows on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week. While the theme of all these shows was different in each case, this stunning hairstyle complimented the attires all the same.

    Array

    Intricate High Buns

    Keeping the make-up golden, neutral and highlighted, Anand Kabra show on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week a hairdo that was stunning and practical. The super high buns made impressive with the intricate using the bright orange ribbon captured all our attention as the models displayed some gorgeous Indo-western attires.

    Array

    Side Bun

    Seen at Sanjuktts Dutta, Varun Chakkilam and Gazal Mishra shows on Day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week, side bun presented a modern-retro vibe on the ramp. A few of the looks featured a chunky floral hair accessory with the bun while most of them were sleek buns that looked stylish, chic and elegant.

    More LAKME FASHION WEEK News

    Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue