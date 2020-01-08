ENGLISH

    Kylie Jenner Has The Best Idea For The Days You Can’t Decide Which Nail Colour To Go For

    By

    Over the years that Kylie Jenner has become a sensation in both the business and Instagram world, her followers have always loved her insights to her make-up and beauty looks. Her manicure and the different nail arts have gained quite a hype. And by her latest Instagram post, it seems in 2020 that hype is going to continue.

    In a photo captioned as "couldn't decide", Kylie Jenner is showing off her new manicure with different nail paint colours on both hands. The post got 1.5 million likes in just an hour and we are not even amazed considering the huge following she enjoys on the social media platform.

    View this post on Instagram

    couldn’t decide 💗💜

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    Most of us can relate to that, can't we? The situation where we are stuck with two different colours that we want to put and can't decide. Finally, we ended up choosing a one while keeping the next one for the next time. But, Kylie's post will give you the idea and confidence to go with both the colours. Just do one on each hand!

    View this post on Instagram

    leopard french 🐆

    A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

    While this is a solid manicure, Kylie most manicures are full of art and intrinsic designs (cue in the tiger print nails and multiple embellished one!). But lately, Kylie has been tilting towards solid manicures, her rich green Christmas manicure being the latest one. And the people seem to like it with comments like ' Every girl will be doing this like'. We think it is a new trend in the making- The Dual Manicure Trend. Are you up for it?

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 10:55 [IST]
