Just In
- 14 min ago Three Easy Visualisation Techniques To Help You Achieve Your Goals
- 53 min ago Doja Cat's Red Crystal Outfit At The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Equals Quirky And Eclectic, Pics!
- 1 hr ago Lesbian Date Ideas: Fun And Cute Date Night With Your Partner, And No It Doesn't Involve Movies Or Dinners!
- 2 hrs ago Easy And Quick Meditation Techniques For The Novices
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Team On Vikas' Wife Slamming Shiv Due To 'PR': Itni Saafai Toh Salman...
- Sports Shardul Thakur stars for India with the Ball, picks up 3 Wickets in Two Overs in Indore
- News 3 dead as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow
- Finance How to Lodge Complaints In the NPS?
- Technology Apple Aims to Make 25 Percent iPhones in India: Piyush Goyal
- Automobiles Benelli Leoncino 800 First Look Review - The Little Lion That Roars
- Travel Uttar Pradesh Bird And Nature Festival 2023 Dates Are Out! All You Need To Know
- Education Karnataka PGCET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Released; Know How to Check
Kylie Jenner's Black Bodycon Dress With Lion Head At Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Is A Head Turner, Pics!
Reality TV show queen Kylie Jenner made quite an impression at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week Show recently. Kylie wowed everyone with her chosen black ensemble from the racks of Schiaparelli. Her chic designer outfit was accentuated with something unique that caught everyone's attention and made heads turn in admiration!
Image: Instagram
Scroll below to know more about Kylie's couture attire:
Kylie Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week in a black couture costume with a fake lion's head on one shoulder. Her chosen outfit was from the racks of Schiaparelli's latest collection with animal heads and figurines. Kylie promoted the couture house's latest collection by selecting the designer gown in a chic black hue!
Speaking of Kylie's dress details, the black Schiaparelli outfit featured an off-shoulder neckline and ruched detailing all over. At the back of the dress, criss-cross closure detailing added an exciting feature to the minimally detailed outfit.
But the most eye-catchy factor of Kylie's gown was nothing but a fake lion's head! The attached accessory on the culture gown worked like a unique design element which was never seen before. While animal print across the outfit may not be a new thing, featuring a fake animal head on a costume was indeed a style revelation!
According to designers, the faux animal head was crafted using organic, manmade materials and the idea was to promote a design element that read creative!
Image: Instagram
Kylie was gracious enough to acknowledge the finest artistry showcased via her designer gown. She admired the latest designer collection by Schiaparelli and shared her views about how the couture house always crafts something unique and truly inspirational!
Since Kylie's dramatic couture dress was made dramatic with an animal head, the diva wore curated pieces of jewellery to allow the faux animal figurine to take centre stage. Since the lion's head was the attraction and eye-catchy factor of the costume, the reality TV star flaunted a few attractive jewellery pieces!
Kylie elevated her black ruched-detailed outfit with gold-tone stud earrings with an abstract shape. The golden earrings matched perfectly with her all-black outfit. Kylie carried an animal print handbag and wore black pump shoes to complete her chic outfit of the day.
Image: Instagram
Kylie opted for a glossy makeup look that included blushed cheeks, filled eyebrows, curly lashes, and matte brown lips. The intended soft contour of the makeup allowed her to highlight the dark hue outfit.
The dramatic top-knot ponytail added a flamboyant and chic appeal to Kylie's look. The high ponytail hairdo resembled a classic bouffant hairstyle. Ms Jenner brought back the classic hair and makeup style with her impressive look at Schiaparelli's Paris Fashion Week!
- women fashionDoja Cat's Red Crystal Outfit At The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Equals Quirky And Eclectic, Pics!
- disorders cureVaginal Dryness: What Causes It? How To Prevent It?
- diabetesHow Women's Diabetes Differs From Men's; Health Tips For Women With Diabetes
- lgbtqIndian-American Attorney Janani Ramachandran Becomes First Qeer Woman Of Colour US City Council Member
- womenOccupation Of A Housewife: Will Homemakers Be Forever Tagged As An Unpaid Productive Resource?
- womenWhat Is A Gendered Digital Divide? How To Bridge The Gap When It Comes To Digital Access Of Women In India
- womenPIL Seeking Menstrual Pain Leave Filed In Supreme Court: Will It Impact Employment Of Women In India?
- make up tipsMakeup Tips Every Woman Over 40 Must Know
- womenDating Trend 'Consciously Single' Is Becoming Popular With Indian Women: Study Reveals Why!
- womenIndia Deploys Largest Single Unit Of Women Peacekeepers In UN Mission: Role Of Women In Effective Peacekeeping
- women'AmTrue,' A Safe Menstrual Cup For Women, Was Awarded The International Glory Awards 2022
- women6 Jhumka Types To Accentuate Your Chosen Look