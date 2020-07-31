ENGLISH

    5 Times Birthday Girl Kiara Advani Proved That She Is The Queen Of Highlighting

    By

    Kiara Advani's make-up game has always been subtle drama. In the world where people are going gaga over OTT dramatic make-up looks, Kiara has always been a fan of glam that is not on-your-face but definitely a head-turner. She has accomplished this by playing with a certain element of her look, time and time again- highlighter.

    A fan of subtle lips and eyes, Kiara's highlighter is always on fleek and what makes her looks so drool-worthy. If you are beginner diving into make-up, and still intimidated by highlighter, Kiara's make-up looks can be your biggest inspiration on how to ace the highlighter, without it being too much.

    Today, as the beautiful actress celebrates her birthday, we have compiled 5 times when Kiara proved that she is the queen of highlighting. Here we go!

    Array

    Glossy Glam

    Glossy eyes had their moment last year. Everyone was trying this gorgeous look. And Kiara was one of the first ones to hop onboard. While actresses like to keep it super glam for award nights, Kiara chose Zee Cine Awards to ace the glossy eyes and bowled us over with the sheer perfection of her look. We love!

    Array

    Dewy Drama

    For the AsiaVision Awards, Kiara once again chose the glossy eyes. This time the glam wasn't limited to her eyes. The complete dewy look seems to blend everything together perfectly and the subtle pop of glossy purple on her lips brought the whole look together. Her hair tied in a sleek top-knot made the look even more elegant.

    Array

    A Brush Of Allure

    There are only a few times when we see Kiara on ramp, but when we do, she makes it unforgettable. Kiara walked the ramp for The Lakme Fashion Week in a soft nude and sharply contoured look. It was her highlighter, however, that did it for us. On top of all that matte glam, the highlighter high points of her face gave her a lit-from-within moment.

    Array

    Party Diva

    Kiara seems to believe in the saying ‘when you party, party hard'. In her case, with full-on glam. Kiara is mostly seen in basic nude looks. But, for one of her photoshoots for Manish Malhotra, Kiara went full glam with pouty cherry lips and lavender eyes made stunning with a silver highlighter.

    Array

    Oh Glitter!

    What is the fun in make-up when you don't experiment with it! The celebrity make-u artist, Mehak Oberoi tried something new with Kiara's look and we are dead! As if all the golden highlighter on her eyes and face wasn't already stunning, she took the look to another dimension with glitter ears. Now that's a play with highlighter you don't see enough. We are definitely going to try this.

    So, with that we hope you have enough inspiration to go all in with highlighter and create some beautiful looks. Happy Birthday, Kiara Advani!

    kiara advani birthday makeup tips
     
