Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: All The Times The Actress Inspired Us To Live Minimalist Beauty Life

Katrina Kaif is undeniably one of the prettiest Bollywood actresses. A fitness enthusiast, Katrina always looks on-point whether on-screen or off-screen. Her flawless skin and long and beautiful tresses have been appreciated and talked about greatly. With each appearance, she manages to look even better than before. Most surprising, this Bollywood diva does not rely on heavy make-up to do the trick. Her spunk mixed with her minimalist approach to make-up and all things beauty make her appearance even more appealing. She has definitely defied age in the most beautiful manner.

As Katrina celebrated her birthday, we have gathered all the instances when the actress has inspired us to walk the minimalist path when it comes to beauty and make-up.

Katrina made the cutest entrance to Instagram with a no-makeup look and tousled long hair. With minimal make-up and a carefree attitude sitting on the beach, Katrina looked stunning.

Wishing her followers an easy breezy Sunday and sharing all the things it should entail, Katrina posted a surreal picture of herself in menial make-up and half updo with bangs falling on her face softly.

In a selfie clicked on a sunny day in New York, Katrina in absolutely no make-up and ruffled hair will hold your attention.

For her birthday breakfast a few years back, Katrina enjoyed pancakes with her friend in a beautiful sundress and bare face. Well, we think it is perfect start to the birthday.

For Sonam Kapoor's reception, Katrina Kaif wore a stunning red lehenga. She paired the statement piece with a subtle nude make-up featuring kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy nude lips.

All The Lovers Of 'No-Makeup' Make-up, Bookmark Katrina's Lockdown Look

Katrina posted a picture from a photoshoot done for a jewellery brand. In a black saree, marvellous diamond jewellery and soft contoured make-up, Katrina was a sight to behold.

Katrina Kaif turned showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2018 for designer Manish Malhotra wearing a stunning embellished green lehenga which she paired with a minimalist nude make-up with intense cold eyes and soft glossy lips.

If you are minimalist and a fan of kohled eyes and nude make-up, you are going to love this look of Katrina's. Worn for a birthday party of her fitness instructor and friend, Katrina kept thinks minimal yet intense with thick brown kohl on her lower lash line, blinding highlighter and nude lip shade matching with her kohl shade. Wearing a white tee and peach pants, Katrina gave us the ultimate casual dinner look.

If you think magazine covers need to be extravagant, let Katrina prove you wrong. Katrina graced the 10th Anniversary cover of Harper's Bazar magazine in a boss lady black pantsuit paired with minimal make-up and sleek hair.

Katrina wore this subtle peach make-up for the promotions of her movie, Suryavanshi. The look perfectly balanced the bright orange shade of her gorgeous bodycon dress.

For an event at this year's IIFA, Katrina Kaif wore this flawless smokey eye make-up that complimented her beautiful black dress.

Katrina has been making the best use of the quarantine time by spending time with her sister. In more occasions than one, Katrina was posted pictures of her with her sister in the most natural and beautiful look.

Did you think that minimalist make-up can be so glorious? Well, trust Katrina Kaif can make it such. With that, we wish Katrina a very happy birthday!