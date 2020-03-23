On Kangana Ranaut’s Birthday, 5 Times The Actresses Aced The Ethnic Beauty Look Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The Queen of Bollywood, Kangan Ranaut celebrates her birthday on March 23. Kangana Ranaut is not someone who is predictable. Whether it is the movies she has done or her personal life decisions, she has never stuck to the norms of society. And that can very well be seen in her beauty and fashion choices. Kangana has time and again, through her various appearances, wowed us with her beauty and fashion sensibilities. The first unusual choice that comes to our mind is her saree paired with the sneakers, which sounds uncanny but Kangana made the nation fall in love with this look. For a brief period, it was her signature 'airport look'. And we are not complaining! Then there are Kangana's Cannes appearances. Each time the diva stuns us with her make-up, hair and attire.

The past couple of years has seen Kangana divert more towards the ethnic side when it comes to her attire. The gorgeous sarees and kurtas of Kangana's just demand your attention. From the traditional silk sarees to the modern printed sarees, Kangana has worn it all. She also has styled these ethnic attires impeccably. On her Birthday, we have got 5 times the stunning actress aced the ethnic beauty look. Take notes, ladies.

The Classic Black Smokey Eye One look that will never lose its charm is the black smokey eye look. It is a staple for many and rightly so. It is easy to create and adds that grace to your look in an instant. For the Republic day summit last year, Kangana wore a gorgeous black and silver saree which she styled with black smokey eye make-up. Keeping the lips nude, she let her eyes be the focus. The soft smokey eyes were enhanced by the kohl on her lower lash line and well-defined brows. The highlighter on her cheekbones gave the look a lit-from-within touch. The Natural Flushed Look If you are a fan of natural make-up look that does not include layers and layers of products, you are going to love this look of Kangana's. A look so subtle and charming that you won't be able to take your eyes off her. This look tells you the power of the blush. Keeping the base minimal and the eyes bare, the intensely blushed cheeks and the filled-in brows make this look so impactful. She paired this look with a plain white saree with golden border. The Bold Red Lip For the promotions of her movie, Panga in the Bigg Boss house, Kangana wore a look that was classy and sassy. Nothing beats a bold red lip when it comes to making a statement. Kangana wore a sheer printed saree with an off-shoulder blouse. She accessorised the attire with a beautiful neckpiece. This attire gives you room to go intense in the make-up front and that is what Kangana did. This is a hardcore look with sculpted cheeks and highlighted high points of the face. The Traditional Bun Just like the black smokey eye is for make-up, the traditional gajra bun is for the hair. This is one of the many occasions in which Kangana has sported a traditional bun. Although, she has tweaked the look a bit and use white flowers instead of the classic gajra to accessorise the bun. Nevertheless, the hairdo looks perfect and so does Kangana. The Retro Front Curls The retro era was magical. The hairdos of the era are still considered classic. Probably, that is why they find their way into the beauty books of many of the celebrities. Kangana Ranaut flaunted this retro hairdo in the Canned Film Festival, 2019 and wowed us all with the grace of the look. She paired this look with a golden saree featuring a peplum style off-shoulder blouse. Well, if you are looking for a different hairstyle to pair with your saree, this definitely makes the cut.

With that, we wish Kangana a Happy Birthday and lots of success. What do you think about Kangana's ethnic beauty game? Isn't she on-point with her traditional avatar! Let us know in the comment section below.

All picture credits: Team Kangana Ranaut Instagram