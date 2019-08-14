ENGLISH

    Kangana Ranaut Aces The Monochromatic Retro Look At The Success Party Of Judgementall Hai Kya

    By

    Kangana Ranaut loves to surprise us, whether it is in reel life or real life. Her recently released movie Judgementall Hai kya was a great success. Last night Kangana attended the success party of the movie and bedazzled us with a retro-inspired look.

    Kangana wore a printed black dress with an interesting plunging neckline. The dress by Miu Miu had big white floral prints and Kangana accessorised it with a thick diamond and pearl necklace. Styled by Ami Patel for the night, Kangana had an interesting take on the hair and make-up.

    Her make-up, done by Albert Chettiar, was fresh, dewy, neutral and a welcoming break from the bold and heavy make-up. She kept the make-up quite subtle and it was almost a no-makeup look. The filled-in eyebrows and metallic pink eyeshadow with a smudged black eyeliner were the only palpable elements of her make-up. She kept the lip shade quite similar to her skin tone and it blended right in with her base.

    Moving to her hairstyle, she sported a wet bob hairdo and this is what gave the look its vintage factor. Kangana seems to love the bob hairdo and carried it with grace. The side-parted hair with a fringe falling on her forehead added a softness to the look.

    Through this very simple look, Kangana showed us how to effortlessly carry a monochromatic look without being intimidated by it. Once again, Kangana proved that bob is ruling right now and why we should try it too!

    You can recreate her make-up look by following a few simple steps.

    Kangana's Subtle Monochromatic Look

