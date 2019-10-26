Instagrams Beauty Trends Of The Week: Kalki Koechlin, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela & Raveena Tandon

ENGLISH

    With the festival of light, Diwali knocking on our doors, the last week on Instagram has been filled with some amazing festive beauty looks. With the B-town celebrities attending various events and parties, there is much beauty inspiration for us. And Instagram is the best place to gather it from.

    The past week Kalki Koechlin has been on fire with her various beauty looks, two of which made her way into our best beauty Instagrams. With two contrasting beauty looks, Kalki does have some festive inspiration for you. Hina Khan and Raveena Tandon have some festive hairstyle ideas for you. And then there is Urvashi Ratela who has a glam everyday make-up look for you. Let's look at all these looks in detail.

    1. Kalki Koechlin

    Kalki Koechlin is made an appearance for the screening of her web series Bhram in an intense and fierce make-up look. While this look is not everyone's cup of tea, it is a stunning look. Her make-up artist for the event, Angelina Joseph went with smoked out the lower lash line that added so much depth to her look. The sharply filled-in eyebrows defined her face. The bold deep wine lip shade was the highlight of the look and what made this look so special. Another noteworthy feature of her look is her perfectly styled short hair. This is a great look to rock this Diwali.

    Kalki's Stunningly Fierce Beauty Look For Bhram Screening Is Not For The Faint-Hearted

    Another look of Kalki Koechlin that impressed us this week is her look for the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019. Here, she went for a brighter make-up look as opposed to the intense look above. Her base was minimal and eyes were the main highlight of the look. She kept her lips soft with a tinted lip gloss on the lips.

    2. Hina Khan

    Hina Khan has been slaying with her beauty looks lately. Recently, she posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram and we are obsessed with her hairdo. She has styled her hair in a funky hairstyle with three braids weaved at the top of her head that lead to a wavy ponytail at the back. This is a boss lady look that is a great idea to spice up the usual ponytail. Although, you would need a little practise to perfect the hairstyle.

    Hina Khan Has 4 Exalted Hairstyles For You To Rock This Festive Season

    3. Urvashi Rautela

    Urvashi Rautela kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie, Pagalpanti in a beautiful understated make-up look. She went with a fresh and dewy base which she topped off with some blush. Her eyebrows were defined and filled in and that added some sharpness to the look. She kept her eyes rather neutral and glossy and paired it with glossy baby pink lipstick. The highlighted high points of the face notched up the look. This bright and refreshing make-up is definitely a look that you can carry to the office or on the mid-week date.

    4. Raveena Tandon

    Raveena Tandon has a grace and sense of beauty that not many can match. You can definitely get some inspiration from the beauty looks Raveena posts on her Instagram handle. With that said, her recent look on Instagram has both make-up and hair goals for you. In the post, she is wearing a gorgeous black and mauve smokey eye look. The defined eyebrows and lined eyes are adding a sharpness to the look. While her base is well-bronzed and highlighted, she kept her lips nude and glossy. This is a look apt for your Diwali Puja.

    Talking about her hairstyle, she styled her hair in a messy fishtail braid. With middle-parted hair at the front and a few hair strands framing her face, the hairdo made a perfect addition to the look.

    And that is it. These were the beauty looks on Instagram that caught our attention this week. Which one was your favourite? Do tell us in the comment section below.

    Read more about: instagram makeup hairstyles
     
