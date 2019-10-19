Instagram Beauty Trends This Week: Beyoncé, Scarlett Johansson, Sonam Kapoor & More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram surely has something new to give us every week. And this week it was how to make a huge impact with the simplest of things. This week on Instagram was a week of how to use the ordinary to create something extraordinary. Beyoncé gave the regular ponytail a loose ringlet touch and Scarlett and Lily collins play with some unusual smokey cat eye looks. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us a stunning dark and intense look while Mrunal Thakur gave off fierce boss lady vibes in her wet and chic yet intense beauty look. And then there was Taapsee who made us fall in love with curly hair all over again.

And that is what concluded, in brief, the past week on Instagram. To give you a more clear picture of the trends ruling Instagram, let's take a closer at each of the looks mentioned above. Here we go!

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé, the Queen Bey, always has something fun up her sleeves. Her latest post on Instagram will give you major hair goals. Dressed in a stunning red body-hugging dress, Beyoncé went for a mesmerising neutral and nude make-up look. But what was exciting about the look was her beautifully curled ponytail. Tying her hair in a high ponytail, she added drama to her look with some not so subtle ringlet curls and we are stunned. Why didn't anyone do that before!

2. Scarlett Johansson

The Black widow of Hollywood does know how to cause a stir. Scarlett recently attended the Elle Women In Hollywood event and her make-up was quite dramatic, to say the least. She went for a glittery smokey cat eye make-up look. Her make-up artist for the event, Frankie Boyd chose a copper metallic shade to create this look and you can see the colour made a huge difference in how the final look turned out. The best thing about the look is that keeping one element of the look dramatic, the make-up artist kept the rest of the look neutral. That was the balance this look need.

3. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

There is perhaps not a make-up look that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can't rock. Sonam Kapoor attended the India Fashion Week in swag wearing an intense deep plum make-up look. Her make-up artist for the event, Kaushi Kanu kept the base dewy and bronzed and added colour to the look with the similar shade of eyeshadow and lipstick. She went for a deep plum smokey eye look which she paired with deep plum lips. Filled-in brows and highlighted high points of the face rounded off her look. Apart from the make-up, her hair styled in a chic and sleek three-strand braid made a statement as well. This look gets a huge thumbs up from us.

4. Mrunal Thakur

It seems Mrunal Thakur is finally coming into her element. Lately, the gorgeous actress has been impressing us with her beautiful and thoughtful make-up look. And for the opening ceremony of Jio Mami festival, Mrunal sported a look that is sure to give you boss lady vibes. She wore a textured black dress for the event and paired it up with a heavily kohled eye make-up look. Her look was sharp, intense and sassy. Her well-bronzed and highlighted base was brought to life by the dark kohl surrounding her eyes. She kept her lips nude and beige and gave her eyes the opportunity to shine. She went for a wet hair look with her short hair pulled back and adding a mysterious element to the entire look. It was look done well!

5. Taapsee Pannu

Curls are the new obsession and when you have curls as rich as Taapsee Pannu, you flaunt it. And that is exactly what Taapsee did. For the Jio Mami Festival 2019, Taapsee embraced her natural self and slew in style. Her funky black attire was complemented by a black smokey eye make-up that looked stunning. But that isn't all. What made a statement was her hairdo. It was a stylish, elegant and graceful look that would definitely tempt the ladies with curly hair to try it and those with straight and wavy hair to wish they had such pretty curly hair. Needless to say, we loved her look.

And that's all folks. These were the make-up looks that ruled Instagram this past week. Do let us know in the comment section below the look that you liked the most.