Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet And More

    By

    This week on Instagram, we saw the neutral make-up looks, the monochromatic looks and the classic blue eyeshadow look. Sara Ali Khan surprised us with a soft metallic make-up look and Urvashi Rautela went a little bold with her pink monochromatic look. Rakul Preet Singh also donned a monochromatic look but a nude version of it. Tamannaah Bhatia sizzled in the blue eyeshadow and then there was Taapsee Pannu in her traditional avatar. Let's take a closer look at these Instagram beauty looks of the week.

    Array

    Sara Ali Khan

    PC: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

    For the Zee Cinema Awards 2020, Sara Ali Khan was seen in pink metallic eye make-up. The matte subtle base topped off with a light blush and a nude brown lipstick made the eye make-up pop out even more. The eye make-up marked with a pinkish-brown base and metallic pink on the lids went perfectly well with her feathered pink gown. The look was completed with a messy ponytail.

    Array

    Taapsee Pannu

    PC: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in a hairdo that we absolutely loved. The naturally curly beauty is often seen in sleek, straight hair left open or tied into a ponytail. In this picture, however, the Thappad actress embraced her curls and styled her hair in a traditional bun finished off with a beautiful orange gajra.

    Array

    Rakul Preet

    PC: Instagram/Rakul Singh

    Award functions have become a place to get inspired for us beauty loves. The celebrities looked their best in the award functions give us some major make-up and hair goals. Rakul Preet attended the Zee Cinema Awards 2020 in a nude monochromatic make-up look. The eye make-up was glossy brown shade and a purple shadow (that matched her attire) was used to line her eyes. She paired this make-up with a solid lavender saree that was accessorised with a chunky necklace.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela

    PC: Instagram/URVASHI RAUTELA

    Urvashi Rautela lately has been giving us some amazing make-up looks. Her latest make-up look is a bold pink monochromatic look. With hot pink eyeshadow and a glossy pink lips, she was a sight to behold. She paired this look with voluminous loose waves. However, we did think the look did not go too well with her shiny black attire.

    Array

    Tamannaah Bhatia

    PC: Instagram/Tamannaah Bhatia

    Tamannaah Bhatia featured on the March 2020 cover of the Wedding Vows magazine and looked mesmerising. Tamannah sported 4 saree looks for the cover but kept the make-up same. She donned an intense blue eye make-up and proved the mettle of this hot beauty trend by pairing it with different attires for the shoot.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
