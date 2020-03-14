Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet And More

Sara Ali Khan PC: Instagram/Sara Ali Khan For the Zee Cinema Awards 2020, Sara Ali Khan was seen in pink metallic eye make-up. The matte subtle base topped off with a light blush and a nude brown lipstick made the eye make-up pop out even more. The eye make-up marked with a pinkish-brown base and metallic pink on the lids went perfectly well with her feathered pink gown. The look was completed with a messy ponytail.

Taapsee Pannu PC: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle in a hairdo that we absolutely loved. The naturally curly beauty is often seen in sleek, straight hair left open or tied into a ponytail. In this picture, however, the Thappad actress embraced her curls and styled her hair in a traditional bun finished off with a beautiful orange gajra.

Rakul Preet PC: Instagram/Rakul Singh Award functions have become a place to get inspired for us beauty loves. The celebrities looked their best in the award functions give us some major make-up and hair goals. Rakul Preet attended the Zee Cinema Awards 2020 in a nude monochromatic make-up look. The eye make-up was glossy brown shade and a purple shadow (that matched her attire) was used to line her eyes. She paired this make-up with a solid lavender saree that was accessorised with a chunky necklace.

Urvashi Rautela PC: Instagram/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela lately has been giving us some amazing make-up looks. Her latest make-up look is a bold pink monochromatic look. With hot pink eyeshadow and a glossy pink lips, she was a sight to behold. She paired this look with voluminous loose waves. However, we did think the look did not go too well with her shiny black attire.