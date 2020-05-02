Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Cardi B, Bella Hadid, Sonam Kapoor And More

Cardi B Cardi B took a Minnie Mouse avatar last week in a post that she captioned as "Late Post". Known for her love of trying different hair colour and being outspoken, we were not a bit surprised when Cardi B post this picture of herself in bubblegum pink. Believe it or not, it was not her hair colour that was the highlight of her look, it was her hairstyle. With bangs that covered her forehead and two strands framing her face, her hairstyle featured the classic Minni Mouse bow rested on top of her head.

Bella Hadid Bella Hadid has been channelling her inner farm girl during the quarantine time. She has been spending time with nature and her much-loved horses, and family and friends. Last week, however, she took a break from being the farm girl and dolled herself up in some Dior make-up. The warm, perfectly bronzed base made her skin look flawless and the brown smokey eye melted beautifully with her base. The most noticeable feature of her look was the sharp dual winged liner that perked up the look in an instant. Recommended Read: Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Or Athiya Shetty: Who Wore The Sun-Kissed Look Better?

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor has been in self-quarantine for a quite some time now. And she has been missing her family badly. With her constant Instagram posts with her siblings, there is no doubt about that. In one of her posts last week captioned "Sister sister", Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of herself with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Clicked in a closed frame, the picture immediately brings to your notice the identical and beautiful make-up done by the sisters. With eyelids splashes with a sparkling golden shade, the glossy pink lips added a soft touch to the look.

Radhika Madan PC: Instagram/Radhika Madan Radhika Madan appeared in the cover of Reverie for their anniversary issue. The cover was a smart amalgamation of social awareness and glamour. In a patterned and colourful collar dress, Radhika looked amazing. Her make-up was simple and dewy with kohled eyes and a sharp winged eyeliner making things interesting. The sleek side-parted hair made this look formal and chic. Recommended Read: Summer Make-up: Bollywood Divas-Inspired Make-up Looks That Are Perfect To Flaunt This Season

Mouni Roy Mouni Roy always leaves us in awe. Practising some Kathak moves last week, Mouni Roy captivated us with her impeccable look. Eyes accentuated with black smokey make-up and intense brows gave us the classic 90s vibe. Glossy pink lips and flawless base marked with flushed cheeks made the look bright and soothing.