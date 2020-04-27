Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Or Athiya Shetty: Who Wore The Sun-Kissed Look Better? Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Sun-kissed make-up is what taking the Bollywood divas by storm, especially in quarantine times. Natural make-up has lately been popular so much so that quite a few divas have flaunted it at the red carpets as well. Finding a natural make-up routine that you feel comfortable with and beautiful in is a journey, however.

Sun-kissed make-up is a look that gives you the perfect tanned and flawless skin look that ideally a result of bathing in the sun. It is natural, glowy and charming. As we stay under the lockdown, our Instagram feeds are witnessing more and more sun-kissed looks. The three that caught our attention, however, are by Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Athiya Shetty. Surprising all three looks are different from each other. With all these options, the sun-kissed make-up look has never been so versatile. So, here we are, taking a closer look at these three looks and leaving for you to decide which one do you prefer?

Kareena Kapoor The last decade witnessed a huge change in Kareena Kapoor's style statement. From her attire to her make-up, Kareena seems to now deviate towards less blingy things. Natural and nude make-up has somehow become her signature style. Don't get us wrong. We are all for it. In fact, we think there is no one better at flaunting the natural, sun-kissed make-up look than her. Kareena's latest sun-kissed make-up look is the most laid back look ever. In a selfie with the sunlight falling on her face, Kareena can be seen almost bare face except for the blush, hint of highlighter and a glossy touch t the lips. 5 Times Disha Patani Flaunted The Sun-Kissed Make-up Look Sonakshi Sinha After admiring many of Sonakshi's bold and bright make-up look, this stunning sun-kissed make-up look of hers was a refreshing change. Wearing a white t-shirt with a background of a car seat, the sunlight falling on one side of her face made Sonakshi's natural look bright and beautiful. Her look features a flawless skin, dark eyebrows, flushed cheeks and nude lips. This look just goes on to show that you do not need too many products to create an impactful look. Athiya Shetty Now that is a look that we won't mind rocking again and again. Well, no surprise there actually. A quick scroll through Athiya's Instagram feed will tell you she is a big fan of the natural make-up look. In this particular instance, the look she is wearing is the classic dewy make-up. With flawless and flushed base marked with sharp eyebrows and glossy pink lips, this is a look that is is a must-have in your make-up arsenal. This is a perfect look for the days you do not want to put much time into your look but still want to look well put-together. Pairing this look with a white t-shirt and light blue torn jeans, Athiya made a casual and chic style statement. While all the three looks are amazing, we personally Sonakshi's look the best. Which look did you like the most? Tell us in the comment section below.