How To Cut Your Own Bangs At Home Like A Professional

There comes a time in our lives when we shed all inhibitions and do a thing that we have wished for years and set aside because it seemed too wild a decision. Many of the girls out who have thought of getting front bangs or fringes would know what we mean. Whether you want to refresh your look or you had an experimental epiphany, picking up those scissors and chopping off that chunk of hair is a decision that fills us up with excitement. However, if done wrong, you are looking into months of agony. Before jumping into this decision, take a moment, breathe and study the art of cutting your own hair carefully.

Today, we will learn how exactly to cut your own fringes at home without messing it up. Let's start, shall we?

Step 1: Think It Through

Before you begin, take a step back and think it through. You want to be sure that this is not a rash decision that you are going to regret in the next few minutes. Your bangs are going to stay with you for a long long time and you have to certain that you are ready for the commitment.

Made up your mind? Great, let's begin the process.

Step 2: Gather All The Tools You Need

Now that you have decided to go through with it, you want to gather all the tools that you would need. Here's a list to make things easier.

Hair comb

Hair straightener

Sharp scissors

Hair clips

Hair tie

Your scissors are the most important tool. Make sure it is sharp and clean.

Step 3: Straighten The Hair

Take the hair straightener and straighten the front of your hair. As we are just cutting the bangs, it should take you too long to finish this step. Dry and super straight hair is the best to work with when you are kind of a novice in the field of chopping your own hair. We are not cutting hair like the salon professionals but you have got to remember we don't have the expertise they have. We have to take all the measures to make it simpler for us and reduce the chances of any mishaps.

Step 4: Do A Sharp Middle Parting

Moving on to the next step, do a clean and sharp middle parting at the front. This will work as your guide as to how much hair you need to take and also about the placement of your bangs.

Step 6: Separate The Hair In A 'V' Shape

Next, starting a couple of inches away from your hairline, take the comb and part your hair from the centre of your head towards the end of your eyebrows in a diagonal manner. Doing it on both the sides, you will be creating a 'V' shape at the top of your hair. This marks the frame of your fringe.

You can watch this video tutorial by the YouTube channel, Fashionistas for more clarity.

How wide the 'V' shape is will determine the thickness of your bangs. We suggest you start small and add on the thickness later when you become more confident.

Step 7: Twist The Hair

After you have separated your hair, take the separated portion in front of your face, pull it a little and twist it in a clockwise direction. Stop after one twist and hold the section from where you want to chop the hair.

Twisting the hair helps to give the structure to your bangs with the hair on your forehead to be short and the hair on the sides a little bit longer.

Step 8: Chop, Chop!

Take the scissors and chop the hair in as few strokes as possible. A sharp pair of scissors will make your work so much easier.

Remember, always make a tad bit more than you think you need. It will help prevent any probable disaster.

Step 9: Adjust The Length

Now that you have made the cut, you can almost see how the bangs will exactly fall on your face. If you are happy with the length, leave it at that. If you want to go shorter, use small strokes to adjust the length of your bangs with precision.

Step 10: Poing Cut And Enjoy Your Bangs

Coming on to the last step of the process, to remove the bluntness of the cut, use the pointcut technique. Hold the scissors perpendicular to your bangs and make small cuts. This will refine your bangs even more.

There is no better than hairstylist and YouTuber Stella Cini to show cutting your own bangs and the pointcut technique. Take a look.

She does it with such calm and confident strokes that it looks so easy to cut your own hair. Stella also cuts the hair on the sides of the face to frame it (your face) better. If you are feeling particularly bold and perfectionist, you can also do that. Remember to pointcut at the end of it all.

There you have it. Your own bangs. Comb your hair and use the hair straightener of you need to set your bangs and complete your look.