Hina Khan's Mesmerising Blue Eye Make-up Is All You Need To Slay This Holiday Season

Hina Khan has recently been named as Third Sexiest Asian Woman of 2019 in an online poll that happened in the UK and her recent pictures posted on her Instagram handle would tell you why. In the pictures, Hina is sporting a mesmerising blue eye make-up and you won't be able to take your eyes off her.

Leave it to Hina, who generally wears a bold lip look or a neutral nude look, to surprise you with a look so beautifully bold to make you wonder why you never give the blue's, the purple's and the red's a chance. Not to make them look messy and nasty, the look was balanced with a very subtle nude shade that seamlessly blended with her base.

You might have noticed that blue eye make-up has been a huge trend this year. Rather than following the trend to the tee, she added her own element in the look by playing with two shades of blue and lining the eyes with a blue eyeliner as well.

Minimal base with a subtle blush and beautifully highlighted high points of the cheeks accentuated the right features and made the blue eye make-up pop even more. Glowing base, nude glossy lips and filled-in brows adding definition to the face are the soft elements of the look that usually will go unnoticed but made a huge impact on the overall appearance and appeal of the look.

