Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive: Fashion And Makeup Guide To Create Marathi Mulgi Look [WATCH]

The Ganesh Chaturthi and festival is here on August 31 and we are sure everyone is prepping for welcoming the elephant god in their homes or pandals. The special traditions encourage us to wear ethnic clothes and there is nothing like flaunting your tradition via chosen ensembles!

The Ganesh festival, though popular throughout India, is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and neighbouring states. So why not look like a quintessential Maharashtrian mulgi (girl) this Ganesh Chaturthi? This exclusive video by Boldsky will guide you on how to create a Marathi mulgi to look your traditional best on the festival to welcome Bappa home!

We have decoded the step-by-step guide on how to apply Maharashtrian makeup and drape a saree Maharashtrian style for the festival.

Read on or watch video here!

About Maharashtrian Culture and The Traditional Look

Maharashtra is one of the biggest states of India and has a rich culture, history, and traditions attached to it. Ganeshotsav is considered to be the biggest cultural festival that's celebrated in Maharashtra and other states of India. From Modaks, and Aarti, to welcoming Bappa in a Quintessential nauvari (nine yards saree); If you got to celebrate the Ganesh festival the Maharashtrian way!

Here are 5 tips to get the Maharashtrian Mulgi Look:

1. Nauvari Saree - The Nauvari or nine yards saree is the traditional outfit for Maharashtrian women. These beautiful sarees have a typical golden zari border and butta work all over! The saree drape is different, takes precision to wear it, but provides a graceful appeal!

2. Maharashtrian Jewellery - Traditional Maharashtrian jewellery includes Thushi (gold choker necklace), Nath (nose ring), Bugdi (ear piercing), kudi (stud earrings), Kolhapuri Saaj (Long golden haar), Kamarbadh (waist best) and anklets.

3. Makeup - The traditional Maharashtrian look is very simple and graceful. You can go for a natural makeup look. Also, a simple hair bun with flowers or gajra is a must!

4. Accessories - The Nauvari saree is often accentuated with a shela (zari work stole) and potli bag.

5. Footwear - Kolhapuri chappals or flat sandals (with traditional embroidery detail) look fab to complete the Maharashtrian mulgi look!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

In Picture: Saie Tamhankar.