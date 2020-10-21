Get Effortless Soft Waves Overnight With This Amazing Hack Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Beachy soft waves are a great style to flaunt. Leave your hair open, go for a ponytail or choose to do a half-updo, waves add texture and bounce to the hair that can make any hairstyle stand out. But, not all of us are lucky to have naturally wavy hair.

We go for heat-styling to get soft and bouncy waves that look chic and stylish. However, exposing your hair to heat every day is not really good for your hair. Frequent exposure to the heat can leave your hair dry, dull and limp. Not exactly the look you were intending for, right? Besides, who has the time in the rushed morning hours to style the hair every day!

How about waking up with soft waves and that too without putting any heat? Overnight soft waves might sound too good to be true but it can be done easily. It saves you tons of time in the morning and prevents the need for using any heat-styling products.

If you want to know how to do that, we have the perfect hack for you to get overnight curls. Here we go!

Overnight Soft Waves- The Doughnut Method

What you need

Hair doughnut

Spray bottle

Bobby pins(optional)

Steps To Follow

Step 1: Pour some water in the spray bottle and use it to dampen your hair.

Step 2: Gather all of your hair in a high ponytail on top of your head.

Step 3: Place the doughnut at the base of your ponytail and separate your hair into two sections.

Step 4: Now, you need to work section-wise. Take any section of your hair, spray some more water on the hair and start to wrap the hair on the doughnut. When the section is completely wrapped on the doughnut, use a bobby pin if you need to secure the end.

Step 5: Repeat the process with the other section. By this time, all of your hair should be completely wrapped around the doughnut. Sleep on this hairstyle.

Step 6: In the morning, gently pull the doughnut upwards to unwrap your hair. You will have soft and stunning waves by the end of it. Run your fingers through your hair to make the waves look more natural.