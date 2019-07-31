10 Easy And Fun Hairstyles For Schoolgirls Hair Care oi-Monika Khajuria

School life is not the same as it used to be a few years ago. There has been a huge change in the school curriculum and the lifestyle of students in the past decade. While studying well and scoring good in your exams is what school is about, all the young girls out there will agree that it isn't the only thing that concerns them, right? The way you dress up has become a huge part of the school life and keeping up with the ever-changing trends and looking trendy can turn out to be a huge task.

Well, we're here to make it easier for you! While you can't and shouldn't experiment with make-up and various beauty products in school, what you can do is play with different hairstyles that can give you chic, classy and fun vibes. And this article talks you through six fun hairstyles that are easy to do and make you look well put-together and trendy. Check these out below!

1. French Braid

We start with a classic braid - the French braid. If you have medium to long hair, this braid is perfect for you. It not only adds dimension to your braid but to your entire look. If you've got some presentation at school and you want to look formal, this is the hairstyle to go for.

How to do

Take the middle-front section of your hair from the top of your head.

Divide it into three smaller sections and start making a normal three-strand braid.

As you continue with the three-strand braid, every time you cross a section over the other, add a section of hair from the side of your head to the braid.

Continue to braid by adding sections to your hair until you reach the nape of your neck.

Now continue with a normal braid and secure the ends using a hair tie.

2. Side-swept Loose Braid

Love braids, but want a fun and messy look? Well, we're here to help! One of the quick and easiest hairstyles for school, a loose side-swept braid will give you a fun and sassy look.

How to do

Using a wide-toothed comb, remove all the tangles from your hair.

Side-part your hair at the front and sweep all the hair to one side.

Braid your hair in a loose three-strand braid.

Tug on the front hair a bit to loosen it up. If you have bangs, lay them flat against your forehead.

3. Rope Braid

If the traditional braid doesn't excite you anymore, give rope braid a try. As the name suggests, a rope braid is a braid with a rope-like pattern. It is a simple, elegant and chic hairstyle for school.

How to do

Comb your hair thoroughly to remove any tangles or knots.

Gather all of your hair at the back and tie it in a high ponytail.

Divide your ponytail into two sections.

Start twisting both the sections in the same direction while you twist both the sections around each other in the opposite direction.

Continue twisting until you reach the end and secure the braid at the end using a hair tie.

4. Sleek Low Ponytail

A low ponytail is a perfect hairstyle for school. It isn't messy or complicated and it won't take much time to style your hair in the morning. It gives you a neat and soft look.

How to do

Comb through your hair using a wide-toothed comb and side-part your hair at the front.

Gather all of your at the back and tie it in a low ponytail.

You can either leave your hair at the back or sweep it over your shoulder to one side.

5. Classic High Ponytail

A high ponytail is a hairstyle that will never fail you and is suitable for any occasion. It is also a hairstyle that is perfect to wear for school. It oozes a sense of seriousness and gives you a neat look. And if you've washed your hair in the morning, it's the best excuse to tie your hair in a high ponytail.

How to do

Wash your hair and wait until it is half dry.

Apply a small quantity of hair serum on your hair.

Comb your hair, gather it at the back and tie it in a high ponytail.

Comb the hair of your ponytail once again and you're done.

6. Wavy Low Ponytail

Not a big fan of high ponytails? Here is another funky low ponytail for you that is appropriate for your school. This hairstyle is perfect if you have middle-length hair. It gives you a sassy and confident vibe.

How to do

Wash your hair.

Apply some hair spray on your hair.

Scrunch up your hair from the middle to the end for about five minutes.

Side-part your hair from the front.

Gather your hair at the back and tie it up in a low ponytail.

7. Front Braid

A front braid can be perfect for your school, if you have short or shoulder-length hair. For those with middle to long hair, the front braids give you a lot of room to play with the hairstyles. You can leave the rest of your open or tie it up in a ponytail, braid or a bun.

How to do

Comb through your hair and side-part or middle-part your hair.

Take a section of the hair from just beside your parting and start to braid your hair in a Dutch braid.

Continue to braid your hair while adding sections from the side of your head, until you reach the top of your ear.

Now curve the braid towards the back of your hair and secure it at the back using bobby pins.

If you have middle-parted your hair, do the exact process at the other side of your head.

Gently comb through the rest of your hair.

8. The Layered Ponytail

The layered ponytail is a hairstyle that will make your boring ponytail fun. It is a simple hairstyle that won't take more than five minutes.

How to do

Gather all of your hair at the back and tie it up in a ponytail using a hair tie.

Take another hair tie and tie your hair a few inches down from the base of your ponytail.

Take another elastic and tie your hair a few inches down from the hair tie you put the second time.

9. A Wrapped Ponytail

A basic ponytail can be changed completely with a simple twist to it. And the best part is that it doesn't take much time. A wrapped ponytail is an amazing ponytail to wear at school that won't make you look either dressed-up or dressed-down.

How to do

Side-part your hair at the front and separate a small section of hair from the larger parting.

Keeping the separated section aside, tie the rest of your in a low ponytail at the back of your head.

Now lay the separated section of the hair flat on your forehead before taking it backwards and wrapping it around the base of your ponytail.

Once done, secure the end underneath your ponytail using a bobby pin.

10. The Half Updo

A safe hairstyle, a half updo works for everyone. If you're confused whether to leave your open or tie it up, choose the mid-way and tie your hair in a half updo.

How to do

Comb through your hair.

Apply some hair spray on your hair and scrunch it up a bit.

Side or middle-part your hair.

Take the hair from one side, pull it back and secure it using some bobby pins.

Now, take the other section of the hair and secure it at the back as well.

Comb through the rest of your hair and leave it open.