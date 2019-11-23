Trending And Prettiest Long Hairstyles For Good Hair Days This Winter Season Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Winter is coming and we need new hairstyle goals. Those who have long hair, we know it is very annoying when you are blasted by a gust of wind and your stylish pretty hairstyle turns out to be messy within a second. So, to avoid such problems, there are certain windproof hairstyles that we have talked about. These hairstyles will not only turn out be effective but will also make you look super cute. So, let us take a look at some mind-blowing winter hairstyles, which we are sure will give you more good hair days this winter.

1. Pearl Accessorised Box Braids

Pearl accessorised Box Braids is one of the most trending hairstyles. This hairstyle is a combination of multiple thin braids and beautiful white pearls tucked in. The braid is called 'boxy' because it consists of square-shaped hair divisions. If you have silky and straight hair, this hairstyle will do justice to your look. This hairstyle may take a lot of time, so it's better if you take help of your mother or a friend. Here is how you can recreate this hairstyle.

• First, section your hair into four different parts using a wide-tooth comb.

• Now, from the first section of your hair, take a small part of your hair.

• Braid the thin sectioned hair from top to bottom and spritz some setting spray especially at the ends so that the braid doesn't gets loose. You can also secure it with an elastic rubberband.

• Now take another small part from the same first section of your hair. Make sure all your parts are even and equal.

• Continue braiding it in the same way as you did before.

• Repeat this process and once that section is complete, move on to another section and again repeat this process until you have numerous thin box braids.

• To decorate the braid, you can make use of pearl hair pins and tuck it in your braid as desired.

2. Three Dutch Braids With Curls

Dutch braids have quite been popular in trend. Three dutch braids with curls is the next trending winter hairstyle. This type of hairstyle is not just pretty to see but is also a time-saver. Dutch braids are like normal braids. The difference is just that instead of going over the middle strand each time you cross, you go under. Here is how you can ace this hairstyle.

• First, take out three sections from your front hair, one from left, second from right and third from middle.

• Take the either sectioned hair and start making a dutch braid.

• To make dutch braid, first split your sectioned hair into three equal strands.

• Begin the braid by crossing the right strand under the middle strand. Then cross the left strand under the middle strand.

• Keep braiding till the half way and secure it with an elastic.

• Similarly, braid the other two sectioned hair.

• After your are done, bring all the three braids near the crown of your head and tie them together with an elastic or a band.

• Now, make another braid from the remaining open hair of all your three strands and secure with an elastic or a fancy band.

• After you are done with braiding, it's time to curl your ends.

• Take a section of your hair and then continue wrapping it in clockwise or anti-clockwise direction around the curling iron till you reach the end.

• Hold on for 15-30 seconds and release softly.

• Repeat this process to curl all your ends.

• Spritz setting spray to set it in place.

3. Scrunchie Scarf Hairstyle

Scrunchie scarf hairstyles are already trending and in winters, you are definitely going to see a number of women sportingit in the most prettiest way. So, why not you give it a try? No, we are not asking you to make a complicated and stylish one. Start with the easy one. In fact, the easy hairstyles are the most lovely and sophisticated ones, and with scrunchie scarf on your side, it will do all the talking. So, if you are a beginner, here is how you can style your hair with a scruchie scarf.

• Pull all the front sections of your hair near the left or right side of the crown of your head.

• Secure it with a scruchie scarf.

• Comb all your tresses properly and you are done.

• In addition, you can also softly curl the ends of your hair using curling iron.

4. Heavy Spiral Curls

Styling your hair with spiral curls is the best idea to try this winter. Spiral curls will not only add volume to your hair but will also keep you warm in cool weather. There are two ways to create spiral curls, one from paper rolls, and the other one from curling iron. Curling your hair from the paper roll is a time-consuming method, so it's better to use a curling iron. Here is how you can create spiral curls.

• Use a blow-dryer if your hair is wet before making use of a curling iron.

• Spray heat potectant all over your hair to avoid damage caused by hot tool.

• Split your hair into small sections so that you can create many spirals to add volume to your hair.

• Now, place the end of your hair in the curling iron clamp.

• Twist the curling iron around the hair until it reaches near the root.

• Hold the curling iron vertically for good 30 seconds and release softly.

• Spritz some setting spray to ensure you curls don't get loose.

• Repeat this process until all your loose hair is curled. Also, do not forget to apply hair spray in all the strands.

5. Four Strand Braid

Four Strand Braid is considered as the prettiest braids of all. It is not only a trending hair braid for winters but it also looks amazing, classy and stylish. This type of hair braid just looks a little tough to create, but actually it isn't. While making this braid, all you have to remember is which strand will go under and above other strand. Once you get a hang of it, you will take no time to style it. Here is how you can create this hairstyle.

• First brush your hair thoroughly and mid-partition your hair.

• Take a thick section from the either side of your hair and divide that section into four equal strands.

• Now, it's time to braid your hair.

• For braiding, take strand 1, bring it under the strand 2, and then place it over strand 3.

• Bring the strand 4 over the new strand 3, place it under strand 2.

• Now again, take new strand 1, place it under new strand 2, and over new strand 3.

• Then place new strand 4 over new strand 3 and under new strand 2.

• Continue braiding till it reaches the half way and then secure it with an elastic.

• Repeat this process on the other side of your hair too.

• After you are done with two half four-strand braids, bring the both braid together near the crown of your head, open the elastics from both braids, and start making a single braid from the remaining open tresses of the braids.

• Once, you reach the end, secure it with a fancy hair band.

• Comb your loose hairs.

• Spritz some setting spray to set it in place.

So, here is how you can ace the trending hairstyles this winter season.