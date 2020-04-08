5 Times Disha Patani Flaunted The Sun-Kissed Make-up Look Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Make-up as an art has evolved and grown with time. Every couple of years, make-up trends change and we see the perspective of people change. Right now is the best time for the make-up industry is blooming. One scroll through your Instagram feed and you will find all kinds of make-up looks- monochromatic, smokey eyes, nude make-up, natural make-up and so many more. Of all these make-up looks, there is one that seems to be Disha Patani favourite. It is a look she has flaunted on many occasions as well. We are talking about the sun-kissed make-up look.

Sun-kissed make-up look, also known as 'no makeup' makeup look, is one whose purpose is to make things appear natural. And no matter how easy it seems, professional make-up artists will you how difficult a task it is to create the sun-kissed look. The full and heavy make-up looks that we normally see on our Instagram and the television are not practical and can't be worn in your everyday life. Sun-kissed make-up, however, has no such restrictions.

Lit-from-within glow, flushed cheeks, dewy face and no contouring marks the sun-kissed make-up look. It is a look that you can carry anywhere, from a beach to your office. And Disha Patani seems to love flaunting this look. As I was scrolling through her Instagram feed, I noticed Disha has mastered the art of natural and dewy make-up aka the 'no makeup' make-up.

In one of these posts, Disha also mentioned creating the look herself. Captioned "When they say "glowy look" 🤪💀makeup by me🦉", Disha looked stunning. Highlighted high points gave her the perfect dewy and flawless skin, the blush makes the look flushed (as if done by exposure to the sun), the nude lips that blend perfectly with her skin tone and the metallic nude eyeshadow added to the dewiness of the look. This is your perfect sun-kissed look.

In other posts, you will find Disha displaying her side profile that allows the sunlight to hit the high points of her face and brighten it up. The natural glow created in this look is unmatched.

Today, we've listed for you 5 times Disha flaunted this look. Here are the pics. And after that, we will learn to recreate this beautiful look.

How To Recreate Disha Patani's Sun-Kissed Make-up Look

What you need

Tinted moisturiser/BB cream

Bronzer

Blush

Highlighter

Metallic brown eyeshadow

Eyebrow pencil

Eyeliner pencil

Mascara

Nude lipstick

Setting spray

How to recreate the look

Apply the tinted moisturiser on your face. If you don't have tinted moisturiser, apply your regular moisturiser and top it off with some BB or CC cream.

Apply the blush on your cheeks. Make sure to keep the blush soft. Going on hard with the blush will defeat the purpose of the look.

Now, add some highlighter on the high points of your face. These are your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose, the sides of your temples and your cupid's bow.

Use the eyebrow pencil to lightly fill in your brows.

Next, using your fingers apply the eyeshadow all over your lid.

Tightline your eyes using the eyeliner pencil.

Apply ample coats of mascara on your lashes to lift them.

Lastly, apply lipstick. Choose a nude shade that is similar to your skin tone. Nude pink and peach will work the best to get a bright look.