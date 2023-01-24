Doja Cat's Red Crystal Outfit At The Schiaparelli Fashion Show Equals Quirky And Eclectic, Pics! Women Fashion oi-Trupti Palav

American rapper Doja Cat made the heads turn in awe and inspiration at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show 2023. The diva chose a stunning couture outfit in red and accentuated her look of the day with eye-catchy makeup and a hairdo. The shimmery red outfit was encrusted with red crystals that shined like rare jewels!

Image: Instagram

Scroll down to know more about Doja Cat's quirky crystal ensemble:

Image: Instagram

The Schiaparelli couture show at Paris Fashion Week 2023 witnessed the presence of various A-listers and celebs across different genres. Doja made a stunning appearance at the PFW by flaunting a creatively crafted red outfit!

Speaking of her couture dress, the outfit was designed with an off-shoulder neckline, fitted top, and a slightly-flared knee-length skirt. The bright red costume was elevated with Jewel-like red crystals at the skirt. Doja carried a long scarf in red and matching stockings to complement the eye-catchy attire.

Image: Instagram

When you pick an outfit that features a bold colour or bold pattern, then you must pick the right set of accessories to allow the dress to shine brightest. Doja opted for a one-tone look by flaunting knee-length pointed heels and bold crystals pendant earrings.

With her quirky ensemble at the Schiaparelli couture show at Paris Fashion Week 2023, Doja echoed the single-hue style trend like a true fashionista!

Apart from Doja, famous style icons like Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Shalom Harlow, and more walked the ramp at the Schiaparelli spring couture show in impressive attires. From animal heads to surreal gold-tone faces, models showcased new-age and experimental designs. The whole idea of the fashion fair was to promote and encourage creativity at its finest!

Image: Instagram

Doja Cat featured the never seen look by flaunting red crimson crystals across her body. As per ace makeup artist Pat McGrath at Vogue UK, Doja looked like a red jewel. Her chosen look is a fine example of the finest imaginary artistry, to say the least. It took more than five hours and the precision of the makeup team to create such a flamboyant look. Doja made the look impressive and inspirational with her astounding beauty and confidence.

It won't be an exaggeration to say that, the American rapper was shining head to toe in crystals. Doja opted for a crimson look with shiny crystals flaunting all over her body!

We have seen Swarovski crystals featured on ensembles, accessories, and jewellery. But flaunting the same on the body is indeed an impressive affair and Doja has given a style inspiration for all those who want to showcase an offbeat look!