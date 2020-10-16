LWIFW SS 21: The Feathery Eye Make-up In Ranna Gill’s Show Gave Us A Deja Vu Moment Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2021 is in full throttle. With two days of this phygital edition of the show done, we already have some amazing designs and tons of inspiration for the next summer season. But, what is a fashion show without some sizzling comparison moment, right?

On the second day of the fashion week, designer Ranna Gill presented her collection 'Floral Opulence'. With a blend of bright, dark and pastel hues, interesting silhouettes and lush blossoming patterns, the collection was stunning. It was the make-up of the models, however, that caught our attention.

With floral as a theme, the models sported quite an interesting eye make-up look that featured black smokey eyes surrounded by numerous separately put feathers. That did make up for an unusual and charming look, it doesn't seem like an original concept.

The eye make-up instantly took us to Maison Valentino Spring Summer couture 2019 where the models wore similar(read almost the same) eye make-up. In the Valentino Haute Couture Show, the models wore heavily kohled eyes with lash line rimmed with feathers of different.

While the models in Ranna's show wore smokey eyes and very few feathers, the similarity between both the looks was uncanny. Even the Instagram account Diet Sabya called out Ranna for this copied look.

We have seen many times the designers taking inspiration from others, it is rarely this obvious. Besides, the eye look in the Valentino Haute Couture show looks way more refined and elegant than the look in Ranna Gill's show. We would have loved to have seen a more original spin on this feather-rimmed eyes look.

Image Courtesy: FDCI Instagram, Maison Valentino Instagram