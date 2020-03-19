ENGLISH

    8 Deepika Padukone-Inspired Bun Hairstyles That Would Want To Try

    By

    Many women look up to their favourite celebrities to keep it trendy and cool. Whether it is to get inspired or to keep up with the latest beauty trends, there is no one better than our B-town divas to look out for. Who better than Deepika Padukone to take some bun ideas from? In the last few years, Deepika Padukone has really come out to her own and slew some great hair and make-up looks. But, it is her bun hairdos that have always made a bold statement.

    From sleek buns to the trendy messy buns, Deepika has worn them all. Today, we give you 8 of the best Deepika Padukone-inspired buns that you would be so tempted to try.

    Array

    The Sleek Bun

    The signature Deepika Padukone hairstyle, the sleek bun is a hairdo apt for your every occasion. Deepika has worn this hairstyle numerous times with all kinds of outfits and has rocked the look each time. This hairstyle is elegant, chic and apt for a formal event.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Elastic band
    • Bobby pins
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some mousse to your hair to make the styling easy.
    • Comb your hair and side-part it at the front.
    • Tie your hair in a low ponytail at the back.
    • Wrap the ponytail in a bun and secure it using the bobby pins.
    • Apply some hair spray to your hair to keep it in place.
    Array

    The Top-Knot

    This is an edgy hairstyle that is perfect to keep things sorted and look absolutely stunning while doing it. To make this hairdo even edgier, you can add some hair accessories such as a bandana to the look.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Hair tie
    • Hairpins

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some mousse to your hair.
    • Comb your hair and tie it into a ponytail.
    • Secure it using the hair tie.
    • Twist the ponytail slightly and wrap it into a ponytail.
    • Secure it using the bobby pins.
    Array

    The Sleek High Bun

    The sleek high bun is a classy hairdo that can very well be your everyday look. It is a great way to keep the hair out of your face. You would need hair stuff like a hair spray and texturising spray to keep things as neat as Deepika. Or you can cheat a little and reserve this hairdo for the greasy third-day after wash hair.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Hair tie
    • Hairpins

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some mousse to your hair.
    • Comb your hair and tie it into a high ponytail.
    • Secure it using the hair tie.
    • Twist the ponytail tightly and wrap it into a ponytail.
    • Secure it using the bobby pins.
    Array

    The Classic Messy Bun

    Another one of Deepika's all-time favourite bun, the messy bun has become a popular trend in the last few years. Everyone from TV and movie celebrities to models is spotting this hairdo. To get the perfectly messy bun will need a good amount of practice, however.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Comb
    • Hairpins
    • Hair ties
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Comb through your hair.
    • Take the middle-front section of your hair and tie it at the back in a puffed half updo. Secure it using the hairpins.
    • Pull out some strands at the front to get the messy look.
    • Next, tie your hair in a low ponytail.
    • Wrap the ponytail in a loose bun and secure it using the hairpins.
    • Tug on it a little to get the messy look.
    Array

    The Traditional Bun

    Traditional looks can be tricky. You need a hairdo as elegant as your attire and the event you are attending. Worry not! Deepika has the perfect solution for you. A sleek middle-parted bun accessorised with a beautiful gajra is all you need to do.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Elastic band
    • Bobby pins
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some mousse to your hair.
    • Comb all of your hair to the back.
    • Tie your hair in a low ponytail at the back.
    • Wrap the ponytail in a bun and secure it using the bobby pins.
    • Apply some hair spray to your hair to keep it in place.
    • Add the gajra around the ponytail and you are done.
    Array

    The Casual Bun

    Buns are great for an everyday look. But, for an everyday look, you need a bu that is easy enough to create and stylish enough to keep things rolling and not get you bored. This casual bun of Deepika's achieves that perfectly. Whether you keep the attire cool or classy, this bun will go with everything.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Comb
    • Elastic band
    • Bobby pins
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Comb all of your hair to the back.
    • Tie your hair in a ponytail.
    • Wrap the ponytail in a bun and secure it using the bobby pins.
    • Apply some hair spray to your hair to keep it in place.
    Array

    Pulled-Back Low Bun

    How much do you like sleek buns? They sure make up a great hairdo for an important event. For an occasion where you want to make an impact, this pulled-back low bun will come in quite handy. This bun can transform your entire look in an instant and give you cool, classy and sophisticated vibes.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Elastic band
    • Bobby pins
    • Volumising hair spray
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Apply some mousse to your hair.
    • Comb all of your hair to the back.
    • Tie your hair in a low ponytail at the back.
    • Spray the volumising hair spray on the ponytail.
    • Divide the ponytail into two sections.
    • Wrap one section of the ponytail into a bun and secure it using the bobby pins.
    • Take the other section and wrap it around the base of the bun.
    • Secure it using some hairpins.
    • Apply some hair spray to your hair to keep it in place.
    Array

    The Formal Side-Parted Bun

    A great hairstyle is one that you can twist around to suit your style and occasion. This formal side-parted bun of Deepika's can be transformed from formal to bun in a jiffy. The side-parted low bun is perfect for work. Pull out a few strands to frame your face and make the bun a little messy and you have the perfect hairstyle for an after-office get-together.

    How to get the bun

    What you need

    • Mousse
    • Comb
    • Elastic hair ties
    • Bobby pins
    • Hair spray

    Steps to follow

    • Apply the mousse to your hair.
    • Make an inch-long side-parting at the front.
    • Taking the larger section of the parting, lay it flat against your forehead.
    • Tie your hair in a low ponytail at the back.
    • Wrap the ponytail at the back and secure it using bobby pins.
    • Tug on the bun a little to add volume.
    • Spray some hair spray on your hair to keep it in place.

