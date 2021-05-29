5 Coolest And Unique Nail Art Designs You Can Try During The Lockdown Women Fashion oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Owing to lockdown, everything is at halt. While visiting salons have become like a dream come true for all of us now, but on a positive note, let's admit it has also given us enough time to pamper ourselves at home. Over the past one year and a half, we all have been taking the matter of self-care into our own hands, be it trimming our hair or giving ourselves a flawless at-home manicure. Many beauty enthusiasts, nail-artists and nail-addicts have spent lockdown perfecting their skills and nailing some amazing nail art trends. And why not? After all, it's the best time to experiment and improve our skills, right? So, for all those of you who love nail art, we have come up with 5 coolest and unique designs, which you can try during the lockdown. Take a look.

1. The Emoticon Nail Art

Emoticon nail art is one of the trendiest designs you can try. The design is all about designing different emojis or cute and funny facial expression on each nail. To get the similar design, first paint your nails well with different eye-popping colours. Allow it to dry and then using black nail art pen, draw the emoticons on each nail, according to your preference.

2. The Pink And White Swirl Stripes

Pink is among the favourite colours for most of us. And hey, if it's yours, you got to flaunt it in the best way. The swirl stripes look fancy, cool, and attractive. To get the look, first paint your nails with a pastel pink nail enamel. Once it gets dry, pick two different and darker shades of pink and with the help of a pen, create the swirl stripes, close to each other. Create another swirl stripe with white colour. To get the shimmering accents, apply glitter and then apply a coat of transparent nail polish to get the finishing look.

3. The Neon Cow Print

Neon colours will never go out of trend. In fact, they are much in talk these days. If bright neon colours aren't eye catching, we don't know what is! Many of us have actually tried out the trend by painting the nails with different neon colours. So, now, it's time to up the game. Apply the colour only to the top half part of your nails and then coat it with cow print and it's sure to steal the attention.

4. The Nature-Inspired Art

Nail art is a great way to express your emotions, feelings, and your love for anything. Many love to paint their nails with different designs to express themselves. If you are a nature-lover, there are many different ways to flaunt your love for nature through different designs. One can draw rainbow, clouds, trees, flowers, grass, and other designs to show their love for nature.

5. Penguin-Shaped Nail Art

Just like for nature-lovers, there are a plenty of options to show their love through different intricate designs. For example, if you have great art skills and love penguins, the penguin-shaped nail art is the best design to flaunt. Else, it's better to see some tutorials before experimenting with this nail art. You can also opt for other birds or animals, according to your wish and preference.

So, what do you think about these nail art designs? Which one would you like to try out? Let us know that in the comment section.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 14:00 [IST]