Kangana Ranaut's Hairstyles To Try Right Now

Kangana Ranaut has shown diversity not only in the choice of her movies but also in her beauty and fashion sensibility. The curly hair beauty does not hold back when it comes to styling her hair. Apart from proudly flaunting her beautiful curls, Kangana Ranaut has taken our breaths away with some unusual and stunning hairstyles. Kangana's hairstyles have been a huge part of her larger-than-life persona. It adds an unmatched raw passion to her look. Whether it's an uncanny bun or the retro updos Kangana seems to look, she owns each one of her hairstyles.

Here are the most amazing hairstyles of Kangana that left a mark on our minds. Take a look!

The Pouffy Curls Kangana never shies away from showing off her beautiful curls. While we have seen many versions of the curly ponytail, never has this simple a hairstyle looked so stunning. The long front bangs play a major role in making this look a success. All you need to do is through your front bangs at the side creating a pouffe and tying the rest of your hair in a ponytail and voila you have the perfect pouffy curly hair. The Greek Princess There is perhaps a girl that isn't excited by the sheer beauty of Greek hairstyles. The intricately woven braids and the mysterious curls have a charm too difficult to resist. But, this dreamy hairstyle isn't easy to create. Kangana has found the perfect middle ground for all of us. Weave your hair in a braid one side and take it over to the other side creating a braided hairband while curling the rest of your hair in loose waves gives you the most practical version of a Greek hairdo. 10 Simple Hairstyles For College Girls The Sleek Bun This sleek bun is simple and sassy, and perfect for the greasy hair days. The sleek and tight bun at top of your head adds a ‘boss-lady' vibe to your look. To create this look, tie your hair in a super high ponytail, twist it and wrap it in a tight bun. Use a hair spray to tame all the baby hair. The Retro Curls We have always loved Kangana's retro look, especially ones with short hair. We have this misconception that short hair does not have enough styling options. Here you can see how adding a few curls and a retro wave at the front can instantly lift your look. 40 Most Flattering Hairstyles For Triangle Shape Face The High And Mighty Buns are great. They are stylish and practical. But, aren't you bored of carrying the regular bun all the time? Jazz up your bun with this high and mighty version by Kangana. It is all that you need to make an everlasting impression. The Sassy Diva When in doubt, go for this sleek ponytail hairstyle. Kangana has looked impeccable on many occasion with this hairstyle. It requires minimal efforts to create but catch everyone's attention in an instant. All you need to do is straighten your hair, create a deep side parting and tie your hair in a low ponytail.