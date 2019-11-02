Halloween 2019: The 4 Best Dramatically Awesome Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks

ENGLISH

    It is safe to say that Halloween 2019 has been quite dramatic and creative. The occasion of Halloween puts us in spooky vibes and everyone loves to dress up on this occasion. And our favourite celebs are no different. Like every year, this year also witnessed some OTT, dramatic and stunning looks from the Hoolywood celebrities on Halloween.

    From Heidi Klum's 13-hour transformation to Khloe Kardashian's Cruella look, this Halloween was lit with some creative and unique ideas. And today, we bring to you the 4 best beauty looks from Halloween 2019. Take a look!

    1. Heidi Klum

    Halloween makes us take on extreme transformation sometimes and this is what Heidi Klum 2019 Halloween look was. Reportedly, it took 13 hours to create this magnetic and magnificent look for Halloween. Evidently inspired by alien and creepy creatures, this look entailed a lot of prosthetics and paints. With veins protruding from all over her body combined with a few robotic instruments, this look of Heidi’s definitely deserves the top spot for Halloween costume this year.

    2. Camila Cabello

    La Catrina was the avatar that the stunning performer Camila Cabello took for Halloween this year. Bewitching green and black smokey eyes, orange design over the eyebrows and the intensely sculpted cheekbones were the main elements of the look. The tip of the nose painted black and lips stained in black and red lip shades added the oomph factor to the look. This was a stunning look that you should definitely mark to try next Halloween.

    3. Lady Gaga

    A dramatic pink unicorn was the look Lady Gaga choose this year for Halloween. Gaga is famous for experimenting with her looks and Halloween is the perfect occasion to try various looks. The extended eye make-up to create the illusion of dramatic wide eyes was our favourite part of the look. The eyebrows created from false eyelashes was a smart choice as well and my oh my those stunning pink tresses just made the look all the more magical. She accessorised the look with a pink unicorn horn hairband that pulled the whole look together.

    4. Khloe Kardashian

    Okay, folks! We had to talk about the adorable 101 Dalmatians Cruella Devil look of Khloe Kardashian. Khloe went for a very basic and nude make-up look with the exception of that gorgeous white eye look. What made this look special was the beautiful polka dot bob-cut wig that was accentuated by the large black hat.

    This look was a great example of how you can create a whole theme using make-up and accessories to charm everyone at Halloween.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 2, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
