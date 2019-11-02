Halloween 2019: The 4 Best Dramatically Awesome Celebrity Halloween Beauty Looks Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

It is safe to say that Halloween 2019 has been quite dramatic and creative. The occasion of Halloween puts us in spooky vibes and everyone loves to dress up on this occasion. And our favourite celebs are no different. Like every year, this year also witnessed some OTT, dramatic and stunning looks from the Hoolywood celebrities on Halloween.

From Heidi Klum's 13-hour transformation to Khloe Kardashian's Cruella look, this Halloween was lit with some creative and unique ideas. And today, we bring to you the 4 best beauty looks from Halloween 2019. Take a look!