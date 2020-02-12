Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2020 Day 1: Beauty Trends That Ruled The Ramp In The Gen Next Show Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

After the amazing kick-start of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in style by Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, the first show of the season- The Gen Next Show- showed us that it is not the most-anticipated fashion festival of the nation for nothing. The Gen Next show presented by INIFD was not only displayed some wonderful attires but also set some distinct beauty trends. But, what else can we expect? When was the last time Gen Next show disappointed us?

The artist mainly played with the hair of the models gracing the ramp. From hair colours to hairstyles, the show got everything to get a hair lover excited. So, here's a look at the prominent beauty trends seen during the show.

Trendy Hair Colours Pastel hair colours seemed to be the theme for the first batch of the show. The model wore hair in yellow, pink and grey shades with some funky retro hairstyles. We are guessing those wore wigs but nevertheless made the look interesting. Dramatic Eye Make-up Now here was an eye make-up you could not have missed. Silver and black shades of eyeshadow were used to create dark patches on both the eyes. The theme of the second batch was dark and cool-toned. Silver elements were also used in the clothing of the models and the eye make-up seemed to be inspired by that. Multiple Thin Braids Braids ruled the ramp at the first show of Lakme Fashion Week. A look that is modern and retro is a series of thin braids at the back. At the front, the braids were almost used as a headband and then were pulled at the back into a ponytail. These were then separated at the back and made into multiple thin braids, one of which was placed over the shoulders. Roller Buns Lastly, we had the fun roller buns. If you remember, this was a huge trend back in the day. It feels good to see it again. The look was almost like boxer buns with the hair separated into various boxes and each section of hair then rolled into small buns.

So, how did you like these trends? Did these inspire you to play with your hair colour or hairstyles? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.