Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, And Other Divas Flaunt Statement Beauty Looks

The MET Gala is always a celebration and confluence of fashion and luxury. In the past few years, it has however become a way for internet memes and jokes, but it is more than that. The celebrities who attend the MET Gala, not only make a statement with their attires, but also throw caution to the wind and wear what they feel like.

The fashion and makeup at MET Gala, as always was larger than life and always over-the-top. A reminder of the times we live in. Some of our well-known celebrities have taken a stand and made strong political and social statements with their distinctive costumes they wore at the Gala. While, the MET Gala was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year it returned with its extravaganza. All the elites of the fashion and the entertainment industry made it to the red carpet with their amazing makeup, hairdos, and clothes. MET Gala follows a certain theme every year and this year it was - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Whilst, a lot has been said about the costumes, we feel the hairstyles and makeup require a special mention too. We have rounded up some of the most awe-inspiring and avant-garde looks from the MET Gala 2021.

1) Kendall Jenner

Audrey Hepburn was the inspiration behind Kendall Jenner's look for the MET Gala. Her look and makeup was subtle, classy, and effortless. Her hair had a middle parting with a slightly mussed look.

2) Gigi Hadid

American model Gigi Hadid, also BFFs with Kendal Jenner wore a dangerously high-ponytail and coloured her hair burgundy. Her look reminiscent of 50s and 60s Hollywood. Her powder blue eyeshadow and nude lipstick accentuated her look which also seemed to be loosely inspired by Audrey Hepburn.

3) Billie Ellish

Marilyn Monroe was a fashion icon and don't we agree. Well, Billie Ellish seems to have been very much inspired by her and hence she decided to look like her at the MET Gala 2021. Ellish, sported a platinum blonde bob with simple flicks and a natural mauve lip colour with a natural and peachy face makeup.

4) Megan Fox

The hot actress decided to give herself a classic American look for the night of the Gala. She turned up at the MET Gala with the classic American fringe, which was a favourite in the 50s. She also wore the classic blood red lip colour. Her eye-makeup was minimal and shimmery, and we liked how her eyebrows sported a high arch.

5) Naomi Osaka

The tennis star has been winning laurels not just on the tennis court but also on the red carpet. Naomi, attended the MET Gala 2021, with a look that paid a homage to her Japanese-Haitian heritage. Her face makeup was given a monochrome crimson look, while her hair was what had heads turning. She styled her hair in a gravity defying updo with woven plaits and fanned out wings.

6) Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams on her Instagram account has mentioned how her look was inspired by the women in action films and roles. We totally dug her The Matrix inspired look. Her hair was an updo sculpted, her eyebrows bleached and almost non-existent, her lips in a plum shade lipstick and her eyes sporting an emerald green and gold eyeshadow.

7) Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira debuted on the MET Gala 2021 red-carpet with thin and shaped eyebrows, yet another reminder of the glorious 1920s, when thin eyebrows were a thing. She sported a retro violet eyeshadow colour and her hair was styled with barrel curls along with pearl hair accessories. Her cheeks were given a flushed look and we loved how she totally gave a modern look to the 1920s flapper style.

8) Lupita Nyongy'o

The Oscar-winning actress turned heads at the MET Gala 2021, when she rocked the red carpet in a hairdo that can be best described as art and not just a hairstyle. She matched her denim-inspired dress with a denim blue eyeliner thereby giving us a look of the evergreen American fashion!

9) Iman

Supermodel Iman walked the red carpet with a huge feather headdress that took over 400 hours to be made what with all the gold-plating and embellishing. We loved how her gold and white dress was complimented with a smokey eye makeup.

10) Anna Wintour

Who can forget Anna Wintour when it comes to beauty and fashion? The Editor-In-Chief of Vogue, attended the MET Gala 2021 sporting her usual short and sleek bob and rose nude lip colour.

So, whose beauty look you loved the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Story first published: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 8:23 [IST]