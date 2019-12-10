Anushka Sharma’s Kohled Make-up Look For This Event Is A Quintessential 2019 Trend Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Anushka Sharma attended the Nykaa Fashion event in collaboration with Vogue magazine last night in a make-up look that has been quintessential in the year 2019. The make-up look we are talking about is the smudged up and kohled make-up look. Her make-up made a strong case for the look and showed us why this look got the hype that it did.

Taking a break from her regular brown smokey eye make-up look, this time Anushka went for an orangish beige glittery eyeshadow which was obviously accentuated by the black kohl smudged to perfection around her eyes. If you take a closer look at her eye make-up you would notice her smudged kohl was traced with a brown eyeshadow on both her upper and lower lash line. The heavily mascaraed eyelashes framed her eyes. The white glittery eyeshadow at the inner corner of her eyes finally finished her eye make-up look.

Her base make-up was dewy with a sharply done contour sculpting her face and the highlighted high points of the face adding sheen to the look. Her lips were stained in a pretty and glossy rosewood lip shade.

Talking about her hairstyle, her shoulder-length tresses, middle-parted at the front were curled outwards at the ends and framed her face from one side.

What did you think about her look? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Charms In Nude Make-up