    5 Best Ways To Use Bobby Pins To Create Cute And Trendy Hairstyles

    By

    Bobby pins have always come as a rescuer when we need them. Generally, we use bobby pins to hold our hair in place or to conceal any mistake that we might have made while styling the hair (well, unless you are a hair expert who creates various hairstyles). But we say why hide them when can create some cute and trendy hairstyles by exposing them?

    Here are 5 cool ways to use exposed bobby pins to create some amazing hairstyles.

    1. The Star Of Your Half Updo

    Half Updo is a hairstyle that is a go-to for many. Adding a few silver and glittery bobby pins to it can transform the entire look. Use 4 hairpins and cross it over each other to create a star at the back of your head. Wear this hairdo to your office and we promise you will love the refreshing touch it will give to your official attire.

    2. The Criss-Cross On The Sides

    Criss Crossing a pair of bobby pins is one of the most basic and efficient ways to include the exposed pin element in your hairstyle. Place 3-4 pairs of bobby pons in a criss-cross manner an inch apart on one side of your bun or open tresses. This is a hairstyle that is fun and quick.

    I invested in myself that means I’m black owned ✨ Makeup: Me Install: Me @ali_pearl_hair_amazon Creative Director: Me Flicks: Me #selfmade #selfemployed • • • • • • • #makeup #makeuphacks #explore #glitter #melanin #blackgirlmagic #you #curlybob #curlyfrontal #invisiblelace #hairpins #hairhacks #makeuphacks #explorepage #brownskin #chicagohairstylist

    3. Highlight Your Curls With Some Sassy Pins

    For a hairstyle that is fun and sassy, use bobby pins with some words written on it. This is best done on curly. And if you don't have naturally curly hair, you can always use a curling wand to tightly curl your hair. Side part your hair at the front, pull back your hair from one side and place the bobby pin over it and you are done!

    4. The Zig Zag Way

    Felling a little booji? Use bobby pins in a zig-zag way to create a hairdo that is ultra-chic and booji. After all, who said you need to place all the bobby pins a certain way. To get this look, use a curling wand to curl your hair in soft waves. Side-part your hair and place the bobby pins in a zig-zag manner as shown above on one side.

    5. The Tic-Tac-Toe Way

    Love playing tic-tac-toe? You can place the bobby pins in a similar shape to create a soft, fun and elegant hairstyle. To create this look, curl your hair in soft waves, side part it at the front and create a loose three-strand braid on one side. Pull the braid at the back of your head and set it in place using the bobby pins in the tic-tac-toe frame.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
