2019 Beauty Trends You Need To Try This Festive Season Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

It is finally the time to kick-start the festive season. With various festivals coming right at us in the next couple of months, it is safe to say that the festive season has begun. And with the festive season upon us, it is time to reflect on the major beauty trends of the year. After all, this is the time of year when you get to rock any beauty trend that you want, right?

This year saw a shift in the beauty sensibilities as compared to the year before and then there were times when the tweaked and glammed up versions of classic beauty trends ruled the beauty community. Today, we have listed for you six major beauty trends of 2019 that you must try this festive season and outshine everyone around.

1. Crease Eyeliner

Crease eyeliner is a beauty trend that got a lot of hype this year. Celebrities wore it at various events, model stunned with this at the runway and it became a cult-favourite of many make-up artists around the world. It is a great addition to a make-up look. Go easy on the lips as you want the whole focus to be on your eyes. Choose a dark black eyeliner to create this look. You can either go for thin or thick eyeliner. Both will complement this look.

Follow the shape shown in the picture above to create your own creased eyeliner look. This look is called crease eyeliner look because that is what we do- we line the crease. So, follow your crease with gentle and precise strokes and go back and forth to cover up any mistakes.

2. Understated And Highlighted Make-up Look

Just last year the beauty world was going crazy with some dramatic make-up looks. This year is far more muted and understated. A monochromatic look and muted nude look is what is trending this year.

Matte and metallic eyeshadows are the best choice if you want to try this beauty trend. It is a great look to add a subtle glam to your look. Go for a shade that will complement your attire and also blend seamlessly with your skin tone. When it comes to lipstick, choosing a subtle tone is your best bet. Make this look even more stunning with some highlighter on the high points of your face.

3. Intense Smokey Eyes

Last year was all about bold and bright colours, this year has been about dark, smooth and sultry smokey eyes. Dark smokey eyes is the tone this year. Opt for an intense and dark smokey eye look. Balance the eyes with a soft and glossy look. You can play with various textures of the eyeshadow- matte, metallic, glitter, duo-chrome, to add to the look and make you stand out this festive season.

4. Dramatic False Eyelashes

False eyelashes are an element of make-up that not many of us have explored yet. Well, this year is the perfect opportunity for you to do this as dramatic false lashes are ruling at the moment and this trend is not going for some time.

Keeping the focus on the eyes is a trick that many make-up artists do as eyes hold a major place in the make-up and putting on false lashes help you accentuate the eyes like no other. Keep the lips and base a basic though to balance the dramatic effect of the lashes.

5. Hair Accessories

Okay, peeps! It is about time that we acknowledge the power of hair accessories. They can glam up even the simplest of looks in an instant. And the various fashion weeks that happened this year just proved that right. Go bold and spark your look with some unusual and funky hair accessories this festive season and you are sure to fetch some compliments.

Important tip: If you have got an OTT hair accessory, keep your make-up look basic so that the look is balanced.

6. Short Hair

Have you realised the effect of short hair yet? If not, this year proved the mettle of having short hair. Short hair gives you that confidence and aura that you feel ready to take on the world. And if you are contemplating whether to cut your hair short or not, we assure you it is worth giving a try.

And if you think that short hair won't go well with your festive attire, think again!